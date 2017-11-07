Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut

Nov. 7, 2017  

Center Theatre Group has announced an extension of "Spamilton" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through January 7, 2018. Created, directed and written by Gerard Alessandrini, the West Coast premiere of "Spamilton" began previews on November 5, 2017, and opens on November 12. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Produced by special arrangement with John Freedson, David Zippel, Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini, "Spamilton" celebrates and satirizes the Broadway blockbuster with a versatile cast.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Glenn Bassett, Susanne Blakeslee, Dedrick A. Bonner, Becca Brown, John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Elijah Reyes and Zakiya Young.

The creative team includes choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music supervision and arrangements by Fred Barton, set and prop consultant Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Karyn D. Lawrence, sound design by Adam Phalen and music direction by James Lent.

"We're very excited about expanding the show a bit," Alessandrini said. "We will also be adding up-to-date references to 'Hamilton,' Lin-Manuel Miranda and their impact on the current Broadway season."

Tickets for "Spamilton" are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, at the Center Theatre Group Box Office at the Ahmanson Theatre or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Box Office two hours prior to performance.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Wilkie Ferguson III, John Devereaux, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young and Dedrick A. Bonner

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Zakiya Young, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, John Devereaux and Dedrick A Bonner

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Zakiya Young, John Devereaux, William Cooper Howell, Dedrick A. Bonner and Wilkie Ferguson III

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Wilkie Ferguson III, Zakiya Young and Dedrick A. Bonner

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Dedrick A. Bonner, William Cooper Howell, Susanne Blakeslee, John Devereaux and Wilkie Ferguson III

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Zakiya Young

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
John Devereaux

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Wilkie Ferguson III

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Dedrick A. Bonner

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Susanne Blakeslee

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Glenn Bassett

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
William Cooper Howell and Dedrick A. Bonner

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Zakiya Young and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Wilkie Ferguson III, John Devereaux and Zakiya Young

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Zakiya Young and Dedrick A. Bonner

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Clockwise from the left: John Devereaux, Dedrick A. Bonner, Wilkie Ferguson III and William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
Dedrick A. Bonner and William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut
John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III and Zakiya Young


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Junior High Accused of Showing Students Pornography After Screening of OKLAHOMA!
  • Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Partner Leo Roberts
  • Breaking: Another Op'nin'! Kelli O'Hara Will Lead Roundabout's KISS ME, KATE Revival in 2019
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gives Thumbs Up Review Following First HAMILTON Visit
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber's Memoir Will Be More Than One Volume
  • Laura Osnes and Will Swenson to Star in LOVE AFFAIR Reading

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com