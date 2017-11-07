Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMILTON's Now-Extended West Coast Debut

Center Theatre Group has announced an extension of "Spamilton" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through January 7, 2018. Created, directed and written by Gerard Alessandrini, the West Coast premiere of "Spamilton" began previews on November 5, 2017, and opens on November 12. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Produced by special arrangement with John Freedson, David Zippel, Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini, "Spamilton" celebrates and satirizes the Broadway blockbuster with a versatile cast.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Glenn Bassett, Susanne Blakeslee, Dedrick A. Bonner, Becca Brown, John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Elijah Reyes and Zakiya Young.

The creative team includes choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music supervision and arrangements by Fred Barton, set and prop consultant Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Karyn D. Lawrence, sound design by Adam Phalen and music direction by James Lent.

"We're very excited about expanding the show a bit," Alessandrini said. "We will also be adding up-to-date references to 'Hamilton,' Lin-Manuel Miranda and their impact on the current Broadway season."

