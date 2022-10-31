SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Policy

Click Here for More on Some Like It Hot

Preview performances of the new music comedy Some Like It Hot begin tomorrow at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at each performance for $40/ticket when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Shubert Theatre. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10am and Sunday at 12pm.

The digital lottery for Some Like It Hot can be found at https://somelikeithotmusicallottery.com/. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end that same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening shows. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each plus a $5 service fee.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats. The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Some Like It Hot is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Henry R. Muñoz III, and Ostar. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.