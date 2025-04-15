SMOKE Jazz Club Reveals May Concert Line-up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SMOKE Jazz Club has announced its concert schedule for May 2025. Some of today's top ensembles reunite on the SMOKE stage including: supergroup Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring (Apr 30-May 4) and The Jazz Communicators led by NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes (May 21-25). The month culminates with the Miles Davis Celebration (May 28-Jun 1). An exceptional quintet-featuring trumpet legend Eddie Henderson, saxophonist Ralph Moore, pianist George Cables, bassist Peter Washington and drummer Billy Hart-will celebrate the life and music of the iconic Miles Davis, who would have been 99 years old on May 26. For the complete and most updated May schedule, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

May 2025 Concert Schedule (subject to change):

Wed-Sun April 30-May 4 Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring

Vincent Herring - alto saxophone

Jeremy Pelt - trumpet (except Sat)

Freddie Hendrix - trumpet (Sat only)

Wayne Escoffery - tenor saxophone

Adam Rodgers - guitar

David Kikoski - bass

Essiet Essiet - bass

Lewis Nash - drums

Fiery and soulful alto saxophonist Vincent Herring leads this exceptional collective supergroup, bringing together trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, guitarist Adam Rodgers, pianist David Kikoski, bassist Essiet Essiet, and drummer Lewis Nash. On Saturday night, Freddie Hendrix will join in place of Pelt. Herring sums it up perfectly: "The best musicians playing great music and thoroughly enjoying it."

Their repertoire reinvents classic soul jazz with fresh arrangements of iconic tunes while also introducing their own original contributions to the genre. The performances are rich, soulful, and irresistibly funky. As The New Yorker puts it: "This powerhouse ensemble taps into a timeless repertoire of funk-infused tracks by legends such as Bobby Timmons, Horace Silver, and Lou Donaldson, practically daring audiences to stay still or behave."

Wed-Sun May 7-11 Billy Childs Quartet featuring Chris Potter

Chris Potter - tenor saxophone

Billy Childs - piano

Matt Penman - bass

Ari Hoenig - drums

Renowned pianist and composer Billy Childs leads an inspired quartet with saxophonist great Chris Potter, bassist Matt Penman, and drummer Ari Hoenig. A native of Los Angeles, Childs grew up immersed in jazz, classical, and popular music influences, which he blends in powerful and personal compositional and performing voice. A child prodigy who started performing at age six and studying at USC at 16, he was "discovered" by trumpet legend Freddie Hubbard, with whom he embarked on a successful performing and recording tour. He also recorded and performed with a number of other influential jazz musicians, including J.J. Johnson, Joe Henderson, Wynton Marsalis, Jack DeJohnette, and Dave Holland, among many others, and with such varied artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Sting, Renee Fleming, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Kronos Quartet. Downbeat reports, "The same creative spirit that's propelled him from the bands of bop giants as a twenty-something side-player to a composer renowned throughout concert halls and across jazz festival stages remains unhampered."

Wed-Sun May 14-18 Terell Stafford Quintet

Terell Stafford - trumpet

Tim Warfield - tenor saxophone

Bruce Barth - piano

David Wong - bass

Johnathan Blake - drums

Acclaimed trumpeter Terell Stafford leads his impressive all-star quintet with saxophonist Tim Warfield, pianist Bruce Barth, bassist David Wong, and drummer Johnathan Blake. His extensive resume includes performances and recordings with Bobby Watson, Benny Golson, Kenny Barron, Frank Wess, Jimmy Heath, Jon Faddis, and McCoy Tyner. Tyner called Stafford "one of the great players of our time, a fabulous trumpet player." He combines a remarkable gift for melody with spirited and adventurous lyricism. The New Yorker says, "Hearing Stafford's work as a whirlwind trumpeter in decades past, with the bands of Bobby Watson and others, you could practically taste his promise. True to predictions, Stafford has developed into a distinguished bandleader and composer whose horn playing still startles with its verve and conviction."

Wed-Sun May 21-25 Louis Hayes and The Jazz Communicators

Abraham Burton - tenor saxophone

Steve Nelson - vibraphone

David Hazeltine - piano

Gerald Cannon - bass

Louis Hayes - drums

NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes, a legendary drummer who has been at the heart of the jazz world for over five decades, reunites an all-star lineup of his historic ensemble, The Jazz Communicators. This powerhouse group features saxophonist Abraham Burton, vibraphonist Steve Nelson, pianist David Hazeltine, and bassist Gerald Cannon.

In the 1950s and '60s, Hayes was the rising star drummer in the iconic bands of Horace Silver, Cannonball Adderley, and Oscar Peterson. His extensive career has seen him work and record alongside other jazz legends, including Horace Silver, Oscar Peterson, Cannonball Adderley, Grant Green, Joe Henderson, Freddie Hubbard, Wes Montgomery, and John Coltrane. With an impeccable sense of feel and a propulsive swing, Hayes has played a pivotal role in shaping the art of jazz drumming.

The Guardian praises Hayes for his "unmistakable style: excitement tempered by poise," while All About Jazz notes, "Today, Louis is one of the last men drumming from jazz's galloping hard-bop era. Best of all, he hasn't lost an ounce of energy or style."

Wed-Sun May 28-June 1 Miles Davis Celebration

Eddie Henderson - trumpet

Ralph Moore - tenor saxophone

George Cables - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Billy Hart - drums

An exceptional quintet-featuring trumpet legend Eddie Henderson, saxophonist Ralph Moore, pianist George Cables, bassist Peter Washington and drummer Billy Hart-celebrates the life and music of the iconic Miles Davis, who would have been 99 on May 26. This special week honors Davis's groundbreaking contributions to jazz, showcasing some of the music that continues to grow in importance and popularity with musicians and audiences. From the modal masterpiece of Kind of Blue to the groundbreaking work of the Second Great Quintet and many of the other familiar classics from throughout his career, these jazz giants will create some of the magic of Miles.

"Miles was an ever-evolving artist, always looking to challenge the boundaries of jazz," says Henderson, who carries forward his spirit with every note. Moore adds, "Miles was always a forward thinker, and he pushed us all to grow-musically and personally." Cables reflects, "Miles's sound was like no other, a perfect blend of elegance and raw emotion. It's an honor to channel that energy in my own playing." Hart, who worked with Davis on several projects, shares, "Miles was always about pushing boundaries and exploring new ideas. Playing with him was an education, a constant reminder of the power of innovation."