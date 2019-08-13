SLAVE PLAY Announces Full Cast Including Paul Alexander Nolan, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, and More!

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Slave Play, the acclaimed new work by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara.

The cast features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan, who are bringing their acclaimed Off-Broadway performances to the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). They are joined by Joaquina Kalukango who will create the role of Kaneisha for the Broadway production. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

Meet the cast by check out their portraits from the first day of rehearsal below!

Slave Play is playing a strictly limited 17-week engagement at the Golden Theatre with preview performances beginning Tuesday, September 10, ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.

When it premiered last fall, Slave Play immediately became the most talked about play of the year, garnered intense critical acclaim, stunned audiences with its unflinching examination of race and sex, and hailed Harris as "one of the most promising playwrights of his generation" (Chloe Schama, Vogue).

With the Broadway premiere of this "explosive, raw, and very funny piece of theater about race, sex, and power" (Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast), Harris becomes the sixth black writer to have a new play on Broadway in the last decade.

Prepare for "the single most daring thing I've seen in theater in a long time" (Wesley Morris, The New York Times).

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

The creative team for the production includes Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (scenic design), four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Byron Easley (movement), Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Doug Nevin (production counsel), and Taylor Williams (casting director). Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer.

Slave Play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Playwrighting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

Tickets for Slave Play are available at slaveplaybroadway.com, Telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400. To help ensure that the production is accessible to all ticket buyers, the producers have confirmed that 10,000 tickets will be made available at $39 each throughout the 17-week run.

