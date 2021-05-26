SHOW OF TITLES, Featuring Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelsey Grammar & More, Moves to June 13

Broadway's Best Shows has just announced a new premiere date for "Show of Titles," a musical extravaganza with dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. "Show of Titles" will premiere on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 7pm ET and be available for four days only. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

The evening will feature performances by Annaleigh Ashford, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams & Patrick Wilson and special appearances by Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, BD Wong & Florian Zeller.

"Show of Titles" will be a rousing and memorable celebration of title songs from more than two dozen Broadway musicals spanning nine decades, ranging from "Lady Be Good" to "The Light in the Piazza." But is the original title song disappearing from the theatrical map? What used to be the norm has become a rarity. Tony nominees, for example, from the 60's frequently had title songs. Contrast the 1965-1966-67-68 seasons when 75% of the nominated musicals had title songs, with the three most recent seasons when there was no original title song from a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

"Show of Titles" is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price ("Best Worst Thing That Ever Happened," PBS' "Harold Prince: The Director's Life," Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close) and Emmy & Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (PBS' "Handel's Messiah Rocks" & Broadway's Little Women & Beautiful) is the Music Director/Supervisor.

For more information and more exclusive content, go to Broadway's Best Shows.

"Show of Titles" will be livestreamed on Stellar at 7PM EST/4PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Tickets are $39. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

"Show of Titles" is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Luigi Caiola Joanna Carson, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Rande and Ken Greiner, Louise Gund, Kathleen Johnson, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jacob Soroken Porter, Alix Ritchie, Mary Lu Roffe, Jenna Segal, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, and The Shubert Organization. Associate Producer is Gabrielle Palitz.

The Executive Producer of "Show of Titles" is Jeffrey Richards.