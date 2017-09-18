Roundabout Theatre Company to Honor Jessica Lange at 2018 Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces its annual 2018 Gala will honor Tony, Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jessica Lange with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre on Monday, February 26, 2018 in the new Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, NYC).

Lauded as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange recently won the Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for her star turn as "Mary Tyrone" in Roundabout Theatre Company's acclaimed revival of Long Day's Journey into Night.

Lange is also a two?time Academy Award winner, five-time Golden Globe winner, and three-time Emmy and SAG winner with more than 30 credits to her name. Following the success of Long Day's Journey, Lange starred in FX's anthology series "Feud" and received her eighth Emmy Award nomination.

Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth is a long-time friend of Roundabout Theatre having made her New York stage debut in 1997 with Scapin and more recently starred as "Lily Garland" in their celebrated revival of On the Twentieth Century. During this production, she received her third Tony Award nomination and co-hosted the Tony Awards with Alan Cumming. Chenoweth is perhaps best known on Broadway for originating the role of "Glinda" in Wicked and winning a Tony Award as "Sally Brown" in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world.

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala will begin at 7:00PM with the Robards Award presentation along with dinner and a live auction, followed by a special concert performance by Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (Roundabout's On the Twentieth Century and The Apple Tree).

The creative team will be announced shortly.

The 2018 Gala will be chaired by Karen McKeel Calby, Marcia Dunn MD and Jonathan Sobel, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, and Johannes (Johs) Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The Gala Auction is chaired by Sylvia Golden along with committee members Wendy Barker, Carmen Grossman and Randi Leeds.

Support Levels

Tickets:

$10,000 Leadership Ticket

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, seat at the dinner and performance)

$5,000 Producer's Circle Single Ticket

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, seating at the dinner and performance)

$3,500 Underwriter Single Ticket

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, seating at the dinner and performance)

$2,500 Patron Single Ticket

(includes dinner and performance).

Tables:

$100,000 Gala Leadership Table

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, premiere table of 10 for dinner and performance, and opportunity to have an artist join you at your table)

$50,000 Producer's Circle Table

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, VIP table of ten for dinner and performance, and opportunity to have an artist join you at your table)

$35,000 Underwriter Table

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, preferred table of ten for dinner and performance, and opportunity to have an artist join you at your table)

$25,000 Benefactor Table

(includes, private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, priority table of ten for dinner and performance)

To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout's 2018 Gala, contact:

Lane Hosmer, 212-719-9393 x312

For more information: www.roundabouttheatre.org.

All proceeds from the 2018 Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs including Education at Roundabout. There will also be an online auction on biddingforgood.com in the two weeks leading up to the 2018 Gala.

Education at Roundabout serves over 20,000 students and their teachers in New York's public schools throughout all five boroughs. Since 1996, Education at Roundabout has offered nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire and engage. The deep impact and breadth of our work is a result of programs and curricula curated specifically to reach students, teachers, early career professionals, and our audiences. Beginning in 2016 and building on our long partnership with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Roundabout established the Theatre Workforce Development Program providing a three-year program for 18-24 year-olds from underrepresented communities with trade skills training and job placement, bringing a new generation into the field. roundabouttheatre.org/education

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and The New York State Legislature and from the National Endowment of the Arts.

Roundabout's season in 2017-2018 includes Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley, directed by Rebecca Taichman; John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, by John Lithgow, directed by Daniel Sullivan; and Tom Stoppard's Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 includes The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season includes Too Heavy for Your Pocket, by Jiréh Breon Holder and Bobbie Clearly, by Alex Lubischer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles