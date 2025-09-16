Rosalba Rolón Awarded 32nd Annual Dorothy And Lillian Gish Prize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 32nd annual Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize has been awarded to actress, director, dramaturg, and theater founder Rosalba Rolón, whose traveling repertory company Pregones Theater, now merged with the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and known as Pregones/PRTT, has visited and performed in almost 600 U.S. cities throughout 38 states, as well as in 18 countries.

The Prize, established in 1994 through the will of legendary screen and stage actress Lillian Gish, known as the First Lady of Cinema, is one of the most prestigious honors given to individual artists in the United States and bears one of the largest cash awards, currently valued at more than $250,000.

The Gish Prize is given each year to a highly accomplished figure from any discipline of the arts who has pushed the boundaries of an art form, excelled in their field, and have served as a model and encouragement to the next generation. In the words of Lillian Gish, the annual Prize is intended for an artist or arts advocate “who has made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world and to mankind's enjoyment and understanding of life...” The selection committee for the 2025 Gish Prize chose Rosalba Rolón from a field of distinguished finalists across the arts, including visual and performing arts, literature, and beyond. She now joins a list of honorees that in recent years has included Vicky Holt Takamine, Thelma Golden, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Sonia Sanchez, Ava DuVernay, Gustavo Dudamel, Suzan-Lori Parks, Meredith Monk, Spike Lee, Anna Deavere Smith, Maya Lin, Trisha Brown, and Chinua Achebe.

Rosalba Rolón said, “I am deeply moved to receive this recognition, which Lillian Gish established with the understanding that practicing artists can also have leadership roles and foster new generations in the arts. I want to bring light to the fact that this is not just about celebrating me, but also my performing arts family at Pregones/PRTT—multiple and loving generations of it—and the good people in other cities and countries with whom we have meaningfully collaborated in the spirit of live theater and collective belonging. We lift each other up! What a beautiful mission the Gish Prize has, to recognize that in addition to the work we do artistically, we can lead movements and spread ideas that can impact our communities.”

Rolón's passion for popular street theater and improvised stages and her desire to exchange with a broad range of audiences led her to co-found the touring ensemble Pregones Theater in 1979. Under her guidance, the company's artistic team of actors, musicians, writers, and designers developed a repertoire that includes musical theater works based on historical events and adaptations of non-theatrical material. In its early years, Pregones Theater traveled throughout New York City's boroughs and neighboring cities, bringing its repertoire to communities and spaces that had been scarcely reached by Latino theater and stories, eventually venturing on to neighboring states and other countries. Building on this foundation, in 2014, PRTT founder Miriam Colón and Rolón collaborated to merge the two theater companies. Today, Pregones/PRTT champions a single mission under Rolón's direction at its Bronx and Manhattan theaters, while national and international exchanges continue to deepen and expand.

This year's Prize selection committee was chaired by Juan José Escalante, Executive Director of Miami City Ballet. Other members of the committee were Firelei Báez, Artist; Susan Feder, President, Amphion Foundation; Rio Sakairi, Artistic Director, The Jazz Gallery; and Shanta Thake, Executive Vice President and Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Juan José Escalante said, "For the first time, the Gish Prize honors a visionary rooted in Puerto Rican art and culture. In unanimously awarding the Prize to Rosalba Rolón, we celebrate not only her lifetime of artistic excellence, but also her profound contributions to an essential thread of the American cultural fabric. Through her passionate collaborations with artists across disciplines and geographies, she exemplifies the spirit of the Gish Prize—enhancing the beauty of the world while advancing a more just and unified society."

The Gish Prize will be officially awarded to Rosalba Rolón at a private celebration in New York City in fall 2025.

More About Rosalba Rolón

Born in Puerto Rico, Rosalba Rolón graduated from the University of Puerto Rico and moved to New York in the 1970s after completing her master's degree through a program with CUNY's Richmond College. During this time, she acted with various Latino theaters in New York, joined the Alvin Ailey Dance Workshop under Nat Horne, taught at CUNY's Lehman College and Hostos Community College, and worked at the Association of Hispanic Arts, where she met the leaders of the thriving Latino theater movement, including the legendary Miriam Colón, founder of Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. She co-founded Pregones Theater in 1979.

By 2000, Pregones Theater had acquired a building in the South Bronx to serve as its permanent home. The company grew closer over the years with the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT), exchanging works, resources, and seasonal projects. In 2014, PRTT founder Miriam Colón and Rolón collaborated to engineer the merger of their two theater companies. Today, Pregones/PRTT champions a single mission under Rolón's direction at its Bronx and Manhattan theaters and in productions that travel the world.

Among her previous honors, Ms. Rolón has received a 2008 United States Artists fellowship, a 2018 Doris Duke Artist Award, and a 2019 Creative Capital award (with collaborators Paul Flores and Yosvany Terry). She is a Board Member of United States Artists and of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, serves on the Theatre and Live Performance Industry Council of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and has lectured widely at colleges and universities. In 2024, the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture in San Juan dedicated its 60th Puerto Rican Theater Festival to Ms. Rolón.