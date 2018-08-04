Review Roundup: Were the Critics Dazzled By Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE? - Updating Live!

The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Emerson Colonial Theatre officially opened last night, August 3.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein), the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah), the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas), the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder), and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jacksonand Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play this limited engagement at the newly refurbished venue (106 Boylston Street) prior to Broadway (New York City details to be announced).

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Patti Hartigan, The Boston Globe: The ensemble is top-shelf. As Christian, the boy from Ohio with a lovely mane of hair, Aaron Tveit is a breath of fresh air in a show with too many women in bustiers and tattered fishnet stockings. Sahr Ngaujah, as Toulouse-Lautrec, is the epitome of an artist, and he breaks your heart. Danny Burstein holds his own as Zidler. Karen Olivo's Satine is lovely. This is "La Boheme" a la Luhrmann, so it's no secret how she ends up, suddenly.

The production is as slick as it gets: Fosse meets Luhrmann. Derek McLane's sets are extravagant, ever-changing with a whimsical appearance of the Eiffel Tower. Catherine Zuber's costumes are appropriately Bohemian. Sonya Tayeh's sexy choreography never ends, with dancers touching each other and mingling body parts all over the theater. Alex Timbers's direction is spot-on in the first act, but the attempt to turn the second act into a tragedy rather than a feel-good musical sucks the energy out of the show. The upbeat tacked-on coda feels forced.

