Reeve Carney, Zane Carney & Paris Carney Team Up in Concert at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present The Carneys, featuring star siblings Reeve Carney, Zane Carney and Paris Carney, for one show only on Sunday, August 25 at 9:30 PM. The family has been making music together their entire lives and will come together in harmony for one night only to perform their original songs in New York.

Reeve Carney, who returns to the club after a string of sold-out solo concerts over the last year, is currently starring on Broadway in Hadestown, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Reeve himself was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical." His five-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted spotlights his distinctive original music. Reeve originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray.

Zane Carney - dubbed "the future of electric guitar" by The Huffington Post - is a singer/songwriter and Grammy Award-nominated guitarist, most known for his work with John Mayer, Avril Lavigne, Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, and LA-based Rock band Carney. Zane has worked with icons including Bono and Edge of U2, David Foster, Justin Timberlake, and Don Was and has shared the stage with Keith Urban, Steven Tyler, Jackson Browne, Nicole Scherzinger, Stevie Wonder and many, many more. In 2013 John Mayer handpicked Zane, sans audition, to play guitar in his touring band and on his album Paradise Valley. Zane has headlined shows in Japan, Australia, Korea, Mexico, Europe, and of course many cities across the US. This notoriety has opened many new doors, including co-writing on Avril Lavigne's 2018 release and opening for Jonny Lang. Evan + Zane is his new band formed with actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld"). Zane's newest release, 2018's Zane Carney: Live In Tokyo // The Bootlegs, is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play.

Paris Carney is an artist and songwriter born and raised in New York City and currently living in Los Angeles. This concert will reunite her with her older brothers Reeve and Zane Carney; whom she used to sing with regularly prior to her touring with pop acts like Jonas Bothers and Hailee Steinfeld. She has penned hits for the likes of Adam Lambert, Bea Miller and other Top 40 artists. In addition, her artist moniker "O'Neil Hudson" has racked up millions of streams, citing Jeff Buckley and Fiona Apple as her biggest influences.

The Carneys becoming performers was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in their family works in the arts. Their great-uncle was actor Art Carney. Their jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and their father wrote jingles.

The Carneys will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, August 25, at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $30-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

