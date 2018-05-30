Ready to Take Your Shot? HAMILTON Announces Puerto Rico Auditions

HAMILTON author Lin-Manuel Miranda and Producer Jeffrey Seller have announced that the production will hold auditions in Puerto Rico in June for singers and dancers ahead of the January 2019 opening of HAMILTON in San Juan. The casting call is for consideration for all companies of HAMILTON including the new company in Puerto Rico, Broadway, Chicago and touring productions.

In a casting notice released today by Telsey + Company/ Bethany Knox, CSA, HAMILTON is seeking men and women singers with the ability to rap, and dancers with extensive training in all dance disciplines, ages 20s-30s. (LINK TO CASTING NOTICES)

The open audition for singers will be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in the Río Piedras section of San Juan. The call for dancers will be held by appointment only, also on campus.

"From the moment we announced the Puerto Rico engagement of HAMILTON it was our goal to hold auditions on the island. Puerto Rico has historically been birthplace to so much talent and remarkable artists, from Rita Moreno, to Raúl Juliá, José Ferrer, Ricky Martin and so many more. We are thrilled to provide an audition opportunity for local performers who haven't been able to attend the ongoing casting calls that are being held year-round across the U.S. mainland," stated Lin-Manuel Miranda.

FOR PUERTO RICO-BASED SINGERS

Puerto Rico-based artists who wish to attend the open call for singers must sign-up for an audition time at https://tinyurl.com/HamiltonPuertoRicoAuditions. Audition instructions, campus map and other relevant information can be found on the same link.

FOR PUERTO RICO-BASED DANCERS

Puerto Rico-based dancers who wish to be considered for an appointment to dance, must email photos and resume with dance credits to casting@hamiltonmusical.com. Dancers must note "PUERTO RICO DANCE AUDITION" in the subject line. They will not be considered if this information is missing.

Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds in Puerto Rico are encouraged to submit.

This casting call is only for performers located in Puerto Rico only. Singers and dancers not based in Puerto Rico can submit materials to casting@hamiltonmusical.com to be considered for audition opportunities at other locations, as HAMILTON continues to travel across the United States mainland for auditions.

The Puerto Rico engagement of HAMILTON will run January 8 - 27, 2019, at Teatro UPR, located at the heart of the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for the three week engagement in Puerto Rico.

Full casting and box office information for the Puerto Rico engagement will be announced in the fall.

Miranda and Seller announced the Puerto Rico engagement of HAMILTON last year as one of Miranda's initiatives to boost the rebuilding and recovery of the island following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Maria. Since the hurricane struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, Miranda has been active in the relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts, helping raise over $35 million for life-saving and long-term sustainable community-driven initiatives.

He also created the hit benefit music single "Almost Like Praying," which features 22 artists including Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres and Ana Villafañe.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for HAMILTON.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You