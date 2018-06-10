RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL's Lindsay Mendez Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL.

Mendez's Broadway credits include Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional: The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter's Tale (Delacorte Theater).

In addition to appearing on the TV show "Smash," and releasing her debut album "This Time," her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center's American Songbook, the Library of Congress, Lyrics and Lyricists, and the American Pops Orchestra. In 2012, she co-founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program for New York City artists, with composer Ryan Scott Oliver.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel has returned to Broadway in a production NPR calls, "The best musical of the season, by far." Three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien's "sumptuous revival is a high-water mark of classic American musical theater" (Time Out). Starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Jessie Mueller and four-time Grammy winner Renee Fleming, with choreography by New York City Ballet's Justin Peck, "this ravishing Carousel tingles with the rapture of life in all its contradictions" (The New York Times).

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the woman who gives up everything for him.

