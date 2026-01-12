RAGTIME Revival Cast Album Praised by Show Writers at Listening Party; 'Glorious and Heartbreaking'

In between performances on a two-show Wednesday, the cast and creative team of Broadway’s current revival of Ragtime had their first listen of the show’s official Broadway cast album at a party across from the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.

Composer Stephen Flaherty, who could not be there in-person but left a heartfelt note to those in attendance, praised the album, calling it “glorious and heartbreaking.”

“It reflects what our country is going through as we try and move forward,” said Flaherty. “It is sung and played with such passion by the most gifted group of actors and musicians that has ever been my pleasure to collaborate with.”

Lyricist Lynn Ahrens shared a glimpse into her notes during the Ragtime cast album’s recording.

“Here are some of the words that I scribbled down on the track sheets as I listened to you sing,” she said. “‘World class’ — and I kept writing that over and over — ‘Amazing,’ ‘Crazy good,’ ‘Perfection,’ ‘Tears,’ ‘OMG,’ ‘Wow,’ ‘Impossible,’ and ‘That was it!’”

As the cast of Ragtime listened to the album for the first time, they cheered on each and every person. Notably, practically every time a member of the ensemble would say a line, that performer would be applauded specifically, with the same love and pride that came with the standing ovations after showstoppers like Nichelle Lewis’ “Your Daddy’s Son,” Cassie Levy’s “Back to Before,” and Joshua Henry’s “Make Them Hear You.”

The Ragtime cast album had its digital release Friday, January 9, with the physical CD releasing February 6 and the vinyl on April 3. Check out photos from inside the event.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas