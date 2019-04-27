Pre-Order The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Vinyl

Following its hugely successfully, critically acclaimed digital and CD album release, THE MUSIC OF Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an album of music from the internationally acclaimed stage production, will be released as a limited edition, 2-LP deluxe vinyl set on Friday, June 21 from Sony Music Masterworks - PREORDER THE VINYL NOW. Newly pressed on 180-gram vinyl for maximum audio fidelity, the set arrives within a gatefold jacket featuring gold foil artwork and embossed lettering. Also included in the deluxe vinyl edition is an 8-page, large-format booklet containing production shots and commentary from Imogen Heap and key members of the production's creative team.

Available now to stream and download, The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written, composed, performed and recorded by GRAMMY and Ivor Novello Award-winner Imogen Heap. Presented as four contemporary musical suites, each showcasing one of the play's theatrical acts, the unique new album format from Imogen Heap chronologically features the music heard in the stage production, further reworked to transport listeners on a sonic journey through the world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"This album is like nothing I've ever attempted before," says Imogen Heap of The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. "It's four suites containing music from each of the four acts of the play. With over 100 moments of music in the play, the challenge was how to weave them together, and I think it has manifested into a really enjoyable listen, with memories for those who've seen the play, musical accompaniment to those with the script of the play or simply just to enjoy the music as a stand-alone album. It is crafted to be listened to in its entirety, taking the listener through different worlds within each suite. I don't know another album like it. I hope others enjoy listening to it as much as I've enjoyed making it."

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Making its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to play to sold-out houses both in London and in New York City, making its North American debut at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in April 2018. Most recently premiering in Australia this January at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, an additional North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in autumn 2019 and, in spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg.

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have its biggest ticket release ever when 250,000 new tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 8th for performances at the Lyric Theatre through March 15, 2020. Tickets are priced from $69 per part. Get Priority Access to buy tickets first on May 8th from 10:00am to 2:00pm EDT by going to www.HarryPotterOnStage.com and signing up for the newsletter. General release follows at 3:00pm EDT.





