Podcast: Howard Ashman, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and more on THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST

Sally and Ashley show some love to community theatres in their fifth episode.

Is there anything quite like community theatres? They offer the unique chance for average locals to form the most diverse casts imaginable, where a city council member and accountant get to perform a very ok but entertaining version of "Brush up Your Shakespeare" from Kiss Me, Kate. They comfortingly present classics but tend to perform those same classics over and over again.

Due to overexposure to wildly overdone musicals in community theatres (looking at you, SEUSSICAL), Sally and Ashley now have the Community Theatre Formula down to a jazz-handed science.

In today's episode, we take a deep dive into Little Shop of Horrors, compare it to VeggieTales, fangirl over the duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, and discover Sally's parents' one irreconcilable difference in their 44-year marriage revolves around THE SOUND OF MUSIC. For bonus videos including Douglas Sills schooling all of us with his pipes, check out the show notes on TheBroadwayGinger.com.

Mentions: Junior Theatre Festival, Pumphouse Players, Howard Ashman, Alan Menken, Veggie Tales, Larry Boy and the Rumor Weed, Cameron Mackintosh, Kerry Butler, Douglas Sills, The Scarlet Pimpernel musical, Cathy Rigby, Pocahontas, Tim Rice, Stephen Schwartz, Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Doria in Smile), Aaron Carter, Kevin Chamberlain, James and the Giant Peach, Tangled, Ellen Greene, Hunter Foster, Sutton Foster, Anthony Rapp

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

