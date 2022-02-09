Playwright Kenneth H. Brown Dies at Age 86

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Kenneth H. Brown has died at age 86.

Brown is a playwright, actor, director and producer who has been active in theatre since 1971. He is best known for his play The Brig, based on his experiences as a U.S. Marine.

It was first performed in New York by The Living Theatre on May 13, 1963, with a production filmed in 1964 by Jonas Mekas. The Brig received three Obie Awards in 1964, for Best Production (play), Best Design (Julian Beck) and Best Direction (Judith Malina). The Brig was revived in New York in 2007, and it received an Obie Special Citation for its ensemble and director Judith Malina.

In addition, Brown is an author or co-author of several plays, including Bombs!, Letters in Wartime, Life After Hockey, My Father's House, Nightlight, North of America, The Adventures of Joseph Andrews, The Bridge, 2 Balance, Be A Man, Lewis Lapham Live, Spiral Dive Trilogy, Cowboy Gothic, and The Gambling Show.