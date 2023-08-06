Photos: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Attends FUNNY GIRL

Jean-Pierre stayed after the show, met the cast, and took some photos with the company.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was in New York and attended FUNNY GIRL starring Lea Michele. She stayed after the show, met the cast and took some photos with the company.

Check out the photos below!

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Funny Girl
Karine Jean-Pierre and Paolo Montalban

Funny Girl
Karine Jean-Pierre and Tovah Feldshuh

Funny Girl
Karine Jean-Pierre, Lea Michele, and the Cast of Funny Girl



