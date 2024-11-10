Photos: WALDEN Starring Emmy Rossum, Zoe Winters, & Motell Foster Opens at Second Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amy Berryman’s play, WALDEN, starring Emmy Rossum, Zoe Winters, and Motell Foster, and directed by Whitney White, opened at Second Stage Theater on Thursday, November 7, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. Check out the photos below!

Theatrical rising star and O’Neill finalist Amy Berryman brings us a drama about how vast the space can be between two people. In the near future, Stella (Rossum) and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters). Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), WALDEN is a thrilling and engrossing new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas