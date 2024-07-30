Photos & Video: Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco in HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephanie Mills, Yola, and Maia Reficco are currently in performances in Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Hermes,’ ‘Persephone,’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively.

Get a first look at photos and video!

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Stephanie Mills, Maia Reficco

Stephanie Mills

Maia Reficco with The Fates

Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher



Yola



Phillip Boykin and Yola



Stephanie Mills and Jordan Fisher



Stephanie Mills and Yola



Yola



Phillip Boykin and Yola



Jordan Fisher and Maia Reficco



Stephanie Mills