Photos & Video: Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco in HADESTOWN

The company also features Jordan Fisher as Orpheus and more.
|
Stephanie Mills, Yola, and Maia Reficco are currently in performances in Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Hermes,’ ‘Persephone,’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively.
Get a first look at photos and video!
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
