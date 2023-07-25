Photos: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Takes Their Opening Night Bows

The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway last night, July 24, at the Hayes Theater.

The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway last night, July 24, at the Hayes Theater. Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage’s strictly limited engagement runs through October 29.

Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

The creative team is Paul Tate dePoo III (Scene Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Jiyoun “Jiji” Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Tommy Kurzman (Wig & Hair Design), Jerome Butler (Dialect Coach), and Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director).

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria LangRyan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl WhiteGregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric CornellJack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




