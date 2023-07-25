Photos: THE COTTAGE Cast Celebrates Opening Night

The Cottage is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway last night, July 24, at the Hayes Theater. Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage’s strictly limited engagement runs through October 29. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

The creative team is Paul Tate dePoo III (Scene Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Jiyoun “Jiji” Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Tommy Kurzman (Wig & Hair Design), Jerome Butler (Dialect Coach), and Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Lilli Cooper, Nehal Joshi, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Lilli Cooper, Nehal Joshi, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Sandy Rustin, Eric McCormack, Lilli Cooper, Nehal Joshi, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold, Alex Moffat and Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy and Lorna Bundy-Jones

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy and Lorna Bundy-Jones

The Cottage
Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Dana Steingold

The Cottage
Dana Steingold

The Cottage
Nehal Joshi

The Cottage
Nehal Joshi

The Cottage
Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Sandy Rustin

The Cottage
Sandy Rustin

The Cottage
Sandy Rustin and Evan Fleischer

The Cottage
Sandy Rustin and Evan Fleischer

The Cottage
Jason Alexander and Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Michelle Federer, Georgia Butz and Norbert Leo Butz

The Cottage
Michelle Federer, Georgia Butz and Norbert Leo Butz

The Cottage
Michelle Federer

The Cottage
Michelle Federer

The Cottage
Tony Roach

The Cottage
Tony Roach

The Cottage
Jamie Ann Romero

The Cottage
Jamie Ann Romero

The Cottage
Matthew Floyd Miller

The Cottage
Matthew Floyd Miller

The Cottage
Matthew Floyd Miller, Michelle Federer, Jamie Ann Romero and Tony Roach

The Cottage
Matthew Floyd Miller, Michelle Federer, Jamie Ann Romero and Tony Roach

The Cottage
Sydney Maresca

The Cottage
Sydney Maresca

The Cottage
Paul Tate dePoo III

The Cottage
Paul Tate dePoo III

The Cottage
Producers Carl D. White, Gregory Rae, Victoria Lang, Tracey McFarland and Ryan Bogne

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Lilli Cooper, Nehal Joshi, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Lilli Cooper, Nehal Joshi, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold and Alex Moffat


Opening Night Coverage



