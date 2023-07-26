Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE

The Hayes Theatre wa sthe place to be on Monday as the best of Broadway came out to celebrate opening night of The Cottage. Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage’s strictly limited engagement runs through October 29.

The Cottage stars Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out interviews from the red carpet arrivals, including Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Danny Burstein, and more!