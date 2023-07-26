Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE

The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway on July 24, at the Hayes Theater.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

The Hayes Theatre wa sthe place to be on Monday as the best of Broadway came out to celebrate opening night of The Cottage. Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage’s strictly limited engagement runs through October 29.

The Cottage stars Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out interviews from the red carpet arrivals, including Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Danny Burstein, and more!




Opening Night Coverage



RELATED STORIES

1
Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in Our Theatre Shop!

Take a look at merch and souvenirs from The Cottage in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop including The Cottage Music Box, the Drink Tee, the Romance Mug, and more! 

2
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

What is The Cottage all about? In this video, we are chatting with the cast to find out!

3
THE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on Broadway Photo
THE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on Broadway

The new American comedy The Cottage opens on Broadway tonight at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Learn more about the production here!

4
Interview: Alex Moffat Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE COTTAGE Photo
Interview: Alex Moffat Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE COTTAGE

Get an inside look at SNL star Alex Moffat's Broadway debut in The Cottage. Don't miss this exclusive interview!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Cottage Quote Hoodie The Cottage Quote Hoodie
The Cottage Seed Card The Cottage Seed Card
The Cottage Romance Mug The Cottage Romance Mug
The Cottage Pin Set The Cottage Pin Set

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy AwardsVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEVideo: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Video: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle AwardsVideo: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Videos

Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You