Photos: The Cast of KING JAMES Meets the Press

Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James will make its New York premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club next month! The show's cast and creative team met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Kenny Leon, King James stars Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti. Previews begin Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ahead of an opening night on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-paced New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas