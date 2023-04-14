Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of KING JAMES Meets the Press

Previews begin Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ahead of an opening night on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James will make its New York premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club next month! The show's cast and creative team met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Kenny Leon, King James stars Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti. Previews begin Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ahead of an opening night on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-paced New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: The Cast of FAT HAM Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of FAT HAM Celebrates Opening Night
April 13, 2023

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. The cast met the press at their opening night celebrations and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!
Photos: On the Opening Night Purple Carpet For FAT HAM on BroadwayPhotos: On the Opening Night Purple Carpet For FAT HAM on Broadway
April 13, 2023

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night purple carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of FAT HAM Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of FAT HAM Takes Their Opening Night Bows
April 13, 2023

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!
Photos: Go Inside Paulo Szot's Sardi's Caricature CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside Paulo Szot's Sardi's Caricature Celebration
April 12, 2023

See photos from Paulo Szot's Sardi's caricature celebration!
Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, and More Backstage at JoJo's First Performance in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, and More Backstage at JoJo's First Performance in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
April 12, 2023

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque. Following the performance, JoJo was greeted backstage by stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, Orfeh, and more. Check out the photos below!
share