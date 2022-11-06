Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO

Photos: The Cast of CHICAGO Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE' - Get an Exclusive Look Inside the Session!

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Cast Members of Chicago as they laid down her vocal track of “Jingle Bells”.

Nov. 06, 2022  

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause "Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with cast members of Chicago as they laid down her vocal track of "Jingle Bells". The song has been given an updated version for the holiday season with a new arrangement by Ray Cetta and Jake Odmark.

Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals during the BC/EFA Red Bucket Drive and will be available for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. There will be a digital download code included with purchases!

Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.




Related Stories
Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Still Dazzles at Bass Concert Hall Photo
Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Still Dazzles at Bass Concert Hall
What did our critic think of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Still Dazzles
Charlotte d’Amboise & Ryan Silverman to Return to CHICAGO Photo
Charlotte d’Amboise & Ryan Silverman to Return to CHICAGO
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Tony Award nominee Charlotte d’Amboise in the role of “Roxie Hart”, and Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in the role of “Billy Flynn” beginning Monday, November 7, 2022.
CHICAGO Re-Issues Cast Recording on Vinyl Photo
CHICAGO Re-Issues Cast Recording on Vinyl
Celebrate 26 years and over 10,000 Broadway performances of the 1996 revival of Kander & Ebb’s Chicago with this exclusive re-issue on elegant deep red marble vinyl with a 4-panel (folded) insert.
Isaac Mizrahi Will Play Amos Hart in CHICAGO Photo
Isaac Mizrahi Will Play Amos Hart in CHICAGO
Chicago will welcome fashion icon and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi in the role of “Amos Hart” for a limited three-week engagement, starting Monday, November 7 through Saturday, November 26 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Magnet

Chicago Magnet



Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: A STRANGE LOOP's Mars Rucker Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE' - Get An Exclusive Look Inside the Session!Photos: A STRANGE LOOP's Mars Rucker Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE' - Get An Exclusive Look Inside the Session!
November 5, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Mars Rucker of A Strange Loop as they laid down their vocal track of the song “Misty”.  Originally written by Erroll Garner and Johnny Burker it has been given an updated version for the holiday season with a new arrangement by Ben Cohn who also was the Music Director. Check out the photos here.
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Records CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022Photo Exclusive: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Records CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022
November 4, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as they laid down their track “From Your Heart” a new holiday song written and orchestrated by cast member Bobby Daye for 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022'.  Check out exclusive photos from the sessions here!
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings 'Carols For A Cure'Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
November 3, 2022

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022' is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.
Photo Exclusive: See the Cast of ALADDIN in the Recording Studio for CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022Photo Exclusive: See the Cast of ALADDIN in the Recording Studio for CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022
November 3, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of Aladdin as they laid down their track- 'Together for Good” a new holiday song with music and lyrics by Angelo Soriano, Augie Haas and Alex Ortega for 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022'. Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!
Photos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First AnniversaryPhotos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First Anniversary
November 1, 2022

Theatre lovers and Industry Professionals headed underground for A Halloween Spooktacular, a four-day celebration of “All Things Broadway” featuring Fan Meet Ups, Broadway Trivia, Special Guests, Interviews, Live Performances, discounts and of course shopping! See photos here!