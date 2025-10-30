Review Roundup: BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL at NY City Center

Bat Boy: The Musical is now running at New York City Center through November 9. Bat Boy stars Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker), Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), Colin Trudell (Charley), Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging.

Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O'Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical's themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: Indeed, therein may lie the secret to the durability of “Bat Boy,” a show that has overcome its appearance of novelty: The story may be nutty, but it proceeds with a straight face and a firm commitment to feeling, laughter and craftsmanship. Now that’s a hybrid that’s hard to breed.