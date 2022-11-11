Photos: The Cast Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Hits the Red Carpet On Opening Night!
Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and more star in this delightful new musical from Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.
Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! See our photos of the cast hitting the red carpet below!
Check out more of BroadwayWorld's red carpet coverage for opening night of Kimberly Akimbo.
Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.
The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
Read the reviews for the Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo here!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Olivia Elease Hardy, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Boyer, Jim Hogan, Fernell Hogan, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil and Alex Vinh
Fernell Hogan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Bonnie Milligan, Nina White and Miguel Gil
Fernell Hogan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Bonnie Milligan, Nina White and Miguel Gil
Fernell Hogan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Bonnie Milligan, Nina White and Miguel Gil
Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley and Bonnie Milligan
Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley and Bonnie Milligan
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley
Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan
Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan
Justin Cooley and Fernell Hogan,
Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey
Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey
Victoria Clark and Alli Mauzey
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley and Bonnie Milligan
Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Alex Vinh and Skye Alyssa Friedman
Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Alex Vinh and Skye Alyssa Friedman
Nina White, Skye Alyssa Friedman and Olivia Elease Hardy
Nina White, Skye Alyssa Friedman and Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy and her parents
Sean Katz, Victoria Clark and Judy Katz
Back Row: Olivia Elease Hardy, Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Boyer, Jim Hogan Front Row: Fernell Hogan, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil and Alex Vinh