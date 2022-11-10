Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimberly Akimbo
Click Here for More on Kimberly Akimbo

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Kimberly Akimbo is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Broadway's best will gather at the Booth Theatre tonight, November 10, to celebrate the opening of Kimberly Akimbo! Tune in tonight at 5:30pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet festivities.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.




Related Stories
KIMBERLY AKIMBO OBC Recording to be Released - Watch a Music Video! Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO OBC Recording to be Released - Watch a Music Video!
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for a cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo to be released later this season. Watch the music video for the song “Better” – featuring Bonnie Milligan and the cast of the show here!
Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022. Check out all new production photos here!
Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway
Kimberly Akimbo officially opens on Broadway onNovember 10th. Check out video highlights of the cast in action at the Booth Theatre.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush
The  new musical Kimberly Akimbo will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery starting Tuesday, October 11 and in-person rush starting on first preview, Wednesday, October 12. 

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video Exclusive: Watch Rob McClure, Lena Hall & Company Perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo Exclusive: Watch Rob McClure, Lena Hall & Company Perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
November 10, 2022

In an exclusive video, watch Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall as Audrey, and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors perform  'Skid Row (Downtown)'! Check out the clip here!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for KIMBERLY AKIMBO- Live at 5:30pm!Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for KIMBERLY AKIMBO- Live at 5:30pm!
November 10, 2022

Broadway's best will gather at the Booth Theatre tonight, November 10, to celebrate the opening of Kimberly Akimbo! Tune in tonight at 5:30pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet festivities.
Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!
November 10, 2022

Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD! Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War.
Video: ONLY GOLD Company Dances Through Opening NightVideo: ONLY GOLD Company Dances Through Opening Night
November 9, 2022

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night in this video!
Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCEPhotos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
November 9, 2022

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience is officially open and welcoming visitors for its U.S. premiere in New York City.  Located in the historic Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street, in the heart of New York’s Financial District, the limited art experience will continue through January 8, 2023. Check out all new photos and video here!