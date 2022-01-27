Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 34 Years on Broadway

pixeltracker

The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show in Broadway history.

Jan. 27, 2022  

Just last night, The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 34th anniversary! Emilie Kouatchou took over the role of Christine Daae beginning at last night's performance. She is the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway. Following the performance, the current Phantom, Ben Crawford, gave a speech honoring the show.

Check out photos from he big night!

Alongside Crawford and Kouatchou, the production stars John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, and Carly Blake.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Phantom of the Opera
Signage at The Majestic Theater

The Phantom of the Opera
Sara Esty as "Meg Giry"

The Phantom of the Opera
Carlton Moe as "Piangi"

The Phantom of the Opera
Maree Johnson as "Madame Giry"

The Phantom of the Opera
Bradley Dean as "Monsieur André" and Craig Bennett as "Monsieur Firmin"

The Phantom of the Opera
Raquel Suarez Groen as "Carlotta"

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul"

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and The Cast

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and The Cast

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom", Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae" and Company

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom", Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae" and Company

The Phantom of the Opera
Signage at The Majestic Theater


Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Women's Superstar Muscle Tank
Jesus Christ Superstar Women's Superstar Muscle Tank
Anastasia Reusable Tote Bag
Anastasia Reusable Tote Bag
Book of Mormon Starburst Mug
Book of Mormon Starburst Mug

From This Author Bruce Glikas