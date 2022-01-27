Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 34 Years on Broadway
The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show in Broadway history.
Just last night, The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 34th anniversary! Emilie Kouatchou took over the role of Christine Daae beginning at last night's performance. She is the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway. Following the performance, the current Phantom, Ben Crawford, gave a speech honoring the show.
Check out photos from he big night!
Alongside Crawford and Kouatchou, the production stars John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'
The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, and Carly Blake.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Majestic Theater
Sara Esty as "Meg Giry"
Carlton Moe as "Piangi"
Maree Johnson as "Madame Giry"
Bradley Dean as "Monsieur André" and Craig Bennett as "Monsieur Firmin"
Raquel Suarez Groen as "Carlotta"
John Riddle as "Raoul"
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"
John Riddle as "Raoul" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"
John Riddle as "Raoul" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom"
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"
Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and The Cast
Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and The Cast
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom", Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae" and Company
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom" and Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae"
John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom", Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine Daae" and Company
