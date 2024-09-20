News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE ROOMMATE

The Roommate is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Sep. 20, 2024
Just last week, Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone took their opening night bows in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, which is now running at the Booth Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!

Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention. 
 
The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien. Read the reviews here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman, Director Jack O'Brien and Patti LuPone
Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman, Director Jack O'Brien and Patti LuPone

Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman and Patti LuPone
Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman and Patti LuPone

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone
Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone

Playwright Jen Silverman, Patti LuPone, Director Jack O'Brien and Mia Farrow
Playwright Jen Silverman, Patti LuPone, Director Jack O'Brien and Mia Farrow

Playwright Jen Silverman and Director Jack O'Brien
Playwright Jen Silverman and Director Jack O'Brien

Patti LuPone, Producer Chris Harper and Director Jack O'Brien
Patti LuPone, Producer Chris Harper and Director Jack O'Brien

Producer Chris Harper and Playwright Jen Silverman
Producer Chris Harper and Playwright Jen Silverman

Mia Farrow, Patti LuPone and Director Jack O'Brien
Mia Farrow, Patti LuPone and Director Jack O'Brien

Producer Chris Harper, Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman, Director Jack O'Brien and Patti LuPone
Producer Chris Harper, Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman, Director Jack O'Brien and Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone and Producer Chris Harper
Patti LuPone and Producer Chris Harper

Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone

Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow

Carol Halstead
Carol Halstead

Director Jack O'Brien
Director Jack O'Brien

Playwright Jen Silverman
Playwright Jen Silverman

Associate Director Marsha Mason
Associate Director Marsha Mason

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE ROOMMATE Image
Assistant Costume Designer Abby Hahn, Ryan J Bell, Set/Costume Designer Bob Crowley and Associate Costume Designer Lisa Zinni

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone
Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone

Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone
Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone

Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone
Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone

Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone
Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone

Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn
Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb

Murray Hill, Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller
Murray Hill, Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller

Joy Behar
Joy Behar

Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce and Director Jack O'Brien
Wendell Pierce and Director Jack O'Brien

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Production Stage Manager Tripp Phillips and Director Jack O'Brien
Production Stage Manager Tripp Phillips and Director Jack O'Brien

Producer Chris Harper and Director/Movement Director Simone Sault
Producer Chris Harper and Director/Movement Director Simone Sault

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein and Marc Shaiman
Danny Burstein and Marc Shaiman

Joshua Johnston
Joshua Johnston

Murray Hill
Murray Hill

Murray Hill
Murray Hill

Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett
Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett
Bridget Everett

Jeff Hiller
Jeff Hiller

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Rupert Goold and Rebecca Frecknall
Rupert Goold and Rebecca Frecknall

Wendell Pierce and Meena Harris
Wendell Pierce and Meena Harris

Meena Harris, Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Meena Harris, Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell

Hair/Wig/Make-up Designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell
Hair/Wig/Make-up Designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell

Composer David Yazbek
Composer David Yazbek

Set/Costume Designer Bob Crowley
Set/Costume Designer Bob Crowley

Matthew Johnston, Patti LuPone, Joshua Johnston and Lashette Showers
Matthew Johnston, Patti LuPone, Joshua Johnston and Lashette Showers

Patti LuPone, Associate Director/Movement Director Simone Sault and son
Patti LuPone, Associate Director/Movement Director Simone Sault and son

Lashette Showers and Joshua Johnston
Lashette Showers and Joshua Johnston

Anonymous Ensemble's Elizabeth Davito and Nicole Scherzinger
Anonymous Ensemble's Elizabeth Davito and Nicole Scherzinger

Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Rick Miramontez
Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Rick Miramontez

Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy

Ronan Farrow
Ronan Farrow

Joe Locke
Joe Locke

Joe Locke
Joe Locke

Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk and Producer Chris Harper
Katrina Lenk and Producer Chris Harper

Meena Harris
Meena Harris

Meena Harris
Meena Harris

Andrew Durand and Robert Horn
Andrew Durand and Robert Horn

Cindy Adams
Cindy Adams

Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin

Aliss Schottland and Bianca Marroquin
Aliss Schottland and Bianca Marroquin

Nick Westrate
Nick Westrate

David Adjmi
David Adjmi

Kate Arrington and David Adjmi
Kate Arrington and David Adjmi

Justin Peck
Justin Peck

Jaosn Egan and Teddy Bergman
Jaosn Egan and Teddy Bergman

Grace Hightower
Grace Hightower

Andrew Durand, Robert Horn and Producer Chris Harper
Andrew Durand, Robert Horn and Producer Chris Harper

Matt Lenz and Nicholas Rodriguez
Matt Lenz and Nicholas Rodriguez

Matthew Rauch and Renata Friedman
Matthew Rauch and Renata Friedman

Michael Arden, David Rockwell and Jane Krakowski
Michael Arden, David Rockwell and Jane Krakowski

Drew Hodges and Peter Kukielski
Drew Hodges and Peter Kukielski

Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey
Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey

Signage for "The Roommate" at The Booth Theatre
Signage for "The Roommate" at The Booth Theatre


