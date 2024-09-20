Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE ROOMMATE

The Roommate is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.
Just last week, Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone took their opening night bows in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, which is now running at the Booth Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!
Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.
The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien. Read the reviews here.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman, Director Jack O'Brien and Patti LuPone
Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman and Patti LuPone
Playwright Jen Silverman, Patti LuPone, Director Jack O'Brien and Mia Farrow
Playwright Jen Silverman and Director Jack O'Brien
Patti LuPone, Producer Chris Harper and Director Jack O'Brien
Producer Chris Harper and Playwright Jen Silverman
Mia Farrow, Patti LuPone and Director Jack O'Brien
Producer Chris Harper, Mia Farrow, Playwright Jen Silverman, Director Jack O'Brien and Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone and Producer Chris Harper
Director Jack O'Brien
Playwright Jen Silverman
Associate Director Marsha Mason
Assistant Costume Designer Abby Hahn, Ryan J Bell, Set/Costume Designer Bob Crowley and Associate Costume Designer Lisa Zinni
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy
Murray Hill, Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce and Director Jack O'Brien
Production Stage Manager Tripp Phillips and Director Jack O'Brien
Producer Chris Harper and Director/Movement Director Simone Sault
Danny Burstein and Marc Shaiman
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Rupert Goold and Rebecca Frecknall
Wendell Pierce and Meena Harris
Meena Harris, Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Hair/Wig/Make-up Designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell
Composer David Yazbek
Set/Costume Designer Bob Crowley
Matthew Johnston, Patti LuPone, Joshua Johnston and Lashette Showers
Patti LuPone, Associate Director/Movement Director Simone Sault and son
Lashette Showers and Joshua Johnston
Anonymous Ensemble's Elizabeth Davito and Nicole Scherzinger
Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Rick Miramontez
Katrina Lenk and Producer Chris Harper
Meena Harris
Meena Harris
Aliss Schottland and Bianca Marroquin
Kate Arrington and David Adjmi
Jaosn Egan and Teddy Bergman
Andrew Durand, Robert Horn and Producer Chris Harper
Matt Lenz and Nicholas Rodriguez
Matthew Rauch and Renata Friedman
Michael Arden, David Rockwell and Jane Krakowski
Drew Hodges and Peter Kukielski
Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey
Signage for "The Roommate" at The Booth Theatre
