Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE ROOMMATE

Just last week, Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone took their opening night bows in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, which is now running at the Booth Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!

Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.



The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien. Read the reviews here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas