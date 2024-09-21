Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE ROOMMATE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of the greatest actors of our time, Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, officially returned to the stage last week in The Roommate, by Jen Silverman.

"One of the things that I was really excited about was the opportunity to return to the play. It's had a life for about a decade now. I worked on the first two productions, which Mike Donahue directed. Then the play started having its own life around the country," Jen told BroadwayWorld's Emily Tucker. "When Chris [Harper] and Jack [O'Brien] wanted to reopen that chapter, I was delighted to do that."

In the play, Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.

"This is one of those rare opportunities where see see two, great, American icons on the stage together," added opening night guest Wendell Pierce. "It's one of those things that people will ask, 'What was it like?' and I'll be able to say that I was there on opening night!"

In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet to chat with opening night guests including Mandy Gonzalez, Kathy Najimy, Bridgett Everett, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and more!