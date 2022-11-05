Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet
See photos of Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, Casey Likes and more.
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.
See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet below!
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.
The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
Sarah O'Gleby and Erica Mansfield
Michael Kitt, Julia Kitt, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt
Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer
Casey Likes, Producer Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer
Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist
Jana Djenne Jackson, Matt Bittner, Daniel Sovich, Andrew Poston and Van Hughes
Emily Schultheis, Libby Winters, Gerard Canonico and Matthew C. Yee
Brandon Contreras and Matt Bittner
Danny Lindgren and Andrea Beasom
Melissa Benoist, Cameron Crowe and Chris Wood
Melissa Benoist and Solea Pfeiffer
Stephanie Likes and son Casey Likes
Pennie Lane Trumbull and Tom Kitt
Pennie Lane Trumbull and pals
Amy Heckerling and Amir Arison
Callum Francis and Producer Michael Cassel
Hilit Edelstein and Barry Edelstein
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway!
