Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet below!

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!



Daniel Sovich



Libby Winters



Libby Winters



Gerard Canonico



Gerard Canonico



Matt Bittner



Matt Bittner



Danny Lindgren



Danny Lindgren



Julia Cassandra



Julia Cassandra



Emily Schultheis



Emily Schultheis



Andrew Poston



Andrew Poston



Jana Djenne Jackson



Jana Djenne Jackson



Alisa Melendez



Alisa Melendez



Kevin Trinio Perdido



Kevin Trinio Perdido



Jakeim Hart



Jakeim Hart



Erica Mansfield



Erica Mansfield



Brandon Contreras



Brandon Contreras



Alex Nee



Alex Nee



Sarah O'Gleby



Sarah O'Gleby



Bryan Perri



Bryan Perri



Solea Pfeiffer



Solea Pfeiffer



Solea Pfeiffer



Solea Pfeiffer



Casey Likes



Casey Likes



Cameron Crowe



Tom Kitt



Sarah O'Gleby and Erica Mansfield



Michael Kitt, Julia Kitt, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt



Chris Wood



Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood



Drew Gehling



Katie Ladner



Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood



Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer



Casey Likes, Producer Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer



Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe



Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist



Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist



Jana Djenne Jackson, Matt Bittner, Daniel Sovich, Andrew Poston and Van Hughes



Emily Schultheis, Libby Winters, Gerard Canonico and Matthew C. Yee



Brandon Contreras and Matt Bittner



Danny Lindgren and Andrea Beasom



Melissa Benoist, Cameron Crowe and Chris Wood



Melissa Benoist and Solea Pfeiffer



Melissa Benoist



Christian Thompson



Christian Thompson



Stephanie Likes and son Casey Likes



Pennie Lane Trumbull and Tom Kitt



Pennie Lane Trumbull and pals



Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi



Cameron Crowe and Cindy Adams



Cameron Crowe and Cindy Adams



Jeb Brown



Amir Arison



Amir Arison



Cindy Adams



Amy Heckerling and Amir Arison



Amy Heckerling



Amy Heckerling



Christopher Wheeldon



Christopher Wheeldon



Christopher Wheeldon



Lexi Quaas and David Bryan



David Bryan



David Bryan



Kevin Csolak



Sam Gravitte



Kevin Csolak and Sam Gravitte



Callum Francis



Callum Francis



Callum Francis and Producer Michael Cassel



Christopher Rice-Thomson



Christopher Rice-Thomson



Martyna Majok



Martyna Majok



Hilit Edelstein and Barry Edelstein