Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet

See photos of Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, Casey Likes and more.

Nov. 05, 2022  

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet below!

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Almost Famous
Daniel Sovich

Almost Famous
Libby Winters

Almost Famous
Libby Winters

Almost Famous
Gerard Canonico

Almost Famous
Gerard Canonico

Almost Famous
Matt Bittner

Almost Famous
Matt Bittner

Almost Famous
Danny Lindgren

Almost Famous
Danny Lindgren

Almost Famous
Julia Cassandra

Almost Famous
Julia Cassandra

Almost Famous
Emily Schultheis

Almost Famous
Emily Schultheis

Almost Famous
Andrew Poston

Almost Famous
Andrew Poston

Almost Famous
Jana Djenne Jackson

Almost Famous
Jana Djenne Jackson

Almost Famous
Alisa Melendez

Almost Famous
Alisa Melendez

Almost Famous
Kevin Trinio Perdido

Almost Famous
Kevin Trinio Perdido

Almost Famous
Jakeim Hart

Almost Famous
Jakeim Hart

Almost Famous
Erica Mansfield

Almost Famous
Erica Mansfield

Almost Famous
Brandon Contreras

Almost Famous
Brandon Contreras

Almost Famous
Alex Nee

Almost Famous
Alex Nee

Almost Famous
Sarah O'Gleby

Almost Famous
Sarah O'Gleby

Almost Famous
Bryan Perri

Almost Famous
Bryan Perri

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Tom Kitt

Almost Famous
Sarah O'Gleby and Erica Mansfield

Almost Famous
Michael Kitt, Julia Kitt, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt

Almost Famous
Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Katie Ladner

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Producer Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Jana Djenne Jackson, Matt Bittner, Daniel Sovich, Andrew Poston and Van Hughes

Almost Famous
Emily Schultheis, Libby Winters, Gerard Canonico and Matthew C. Yee

Almost Famous
Brandon Contreras and Matt Bittner

Almost Famous
Danny Lindgren and Andrea Beasom

Almost Famous
Melissa Benoist, Cameron Crowe and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Melissa Benoist and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Christian Thompson

Almost Famous
Christian Thompson

Almost Famous
Stephanie Likes and son Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Pennie Lane Trumbull and Tom Kitt

Almost Famous
Pennie Lane Trumbull and pals

Almost Famous
Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe and Cindy Adams

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe and Cindy Adams

Almost Famous
Jeb Brown

Almost Famous
Amir Arison

Almost Famous
Amir Arison

Almost Famous
Cindy Adams

Almost Famous
Amy Heckerling and Amir Arison

Almost Famous
Amy Heckerling

Almost Famous
Amy Heckerling

Almost Famous
Christopher Wheeldon

Almost Famous
Christopher Wheeldon

Almost Famous
Christopher Wheeldon

Almost Famous
Lexi Quaas and David Bryan

Almost Famous
David Bryan

Almost Famous
David Bryan

Almost Famous
Kevin Csolak

Almost Famous
Sam Gravitte

Almost Famous
Kevin Csolak and Sam Gravitte

Almost Famous
Callum Francis

Almost Famous
Callum Francis

Almost Famous
Callum Francis and Producer Michael Cassel

Almost Famous
Christopher Rice-Thomson

Almost Famous
Christopher Rice-Thomson

Almost Famous
Martyna Majok

Almost Famous
Martyna Majok

Almost Famous
Hilit Edelstein and Barry Edelstein




Related Stories

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening Night
November 4, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
November 4, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the cast at curtain call here!
Photos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening NightPhotos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening Night
November 4, 2022

The curtain was raised last night as Broadway welcomed its newest musical, Almost Famous, based on Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe’s iconic film of the same name, featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts.
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Meet the PressPhotos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Meet the Press
November 3, 2022

The cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City CenterPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center
November 3, 2022

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!