Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse is presenting Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s Inherit the Wind, helmed by celebrated Los Angeles director Michael Michetti and featuring a cast of 17.

See photos below!



The cast of Inherit the Wind is led by Alfred Molina (The Father at Pasadena Playhouse, Frida, Spider-Man 2) as Henry Drummond, John Douglas Thompson (Till, The Gilded Age, Tony Nomination for Jitney) as Matthew Harrison Brady, and Chris Perfetti (ABC’s Abbott Elementary) as E.K. Hornbeck.



The production also features Abubakr Ali (Netflix’s Grendel) as Bertram Cates, David Aaron Baker (Broadway’s A Raisin in the Sun) as Reverend Jeremiah Brown, and Rachel Hilson (Red, White & Royal Blue; CBS’ The Good Wife) as Rachel Brown.



For this new production, audience members have the option of being part of the action with onstage seating in the courtroom gallery as well as a jury box located at the foot of the stage. Jury Box Seating is available as a lottery offering where patrons have the chance to purchase specially priced $20 tickets, exclusively available on TodayTix. To access the Lottery, audiences need to download the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android). Winners are announced between 11:00am–2:00pm PDT each Friday for the following week's performances and have access to some of the most coveted seats to the show.



The full cast is rounded out by Jared Bybee as Dunlap/Reporter/Radio Man, Brian Calì as Meeker/Photographer/Townsperson, Marlene Forte as Mrs. Brady, Matt Gomez Hidaka as Howard Blair, Thomas Hobson as Tom Davenport/Reporter, Michael Kostroff as Mayor/Reporter, John W. Lawson as Bannister/Reporter, Phillip J. Lewis as Sillers/Reporter, Gabriella Pizzigoni as Melinda Loomis, Rene Rivera as Judge/Reporter/Townsperson, and Pam Trotter as Mrs. Krebs.



The creative team includes Sara Ryung Clement (Costume Designer), Omar Madkour (Lighting Designer), Jeff Gardner (Sound Designer), Darryl Archibald (Vocal Arranger), Jeffrey Bernstein (Vocal Director), Miranda Johnson-Haddad (Dramaturg), and Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA and Rose Bochner, CSA).



Two of the nation’s leading lawyers go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wit, wisdom, and will in this powerful drama. With freedom of speech hanging in the balance, will this small-town courtroom bring us together or tear the nation apart? In a fresh production boldly reimagined for today, Inherit the Wind will make you rethink what you know and dare you to question just how much society has evolved.



The production runs through Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Tickets and information for Inherit the Wind are available at Click Here, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.