Photos: Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce Announce the 2025 Tony Award Nominations

This morning, live from Sofitel New York, Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce announced the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Check out photos of the duo below!

The full announcement is available to stream on the Tony Awards official YouTube page and the complete list of nominations can be found here.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City next month. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.