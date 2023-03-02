Photos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, and more.
Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot is now playing at the Shubert Theatre! See photos of stars Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell visiting the show!
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Sam Smith, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Samara Joy and Adriana Hicks
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Producer Neil Meron
Samara Joy and the cast of "Some Like It Hot"
Samara Joy and the cast of "Some Like It Hot"
Mark Lotito and Sam Smith
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee
Producer Neil Meron and Sam Smith
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Cowan and Sam Smith
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Sam Smith
Sam Smith and J. Harrison Ghee
Sam Smith and J. Harrison Ghee
Sam Smith and J. Harrison Ghee
Sam Smith, Christian Cowan and the cast of "Some Like it Hot"
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Samara Joy
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Sam Smith, Christian Cowan, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee
Adrianna Hicks and Samara Joy
Producer Neil Meron and Samara Joy
Shubert Organization Creative Projects Director Dessie Moynihan, Samara Joy and Producer/CEO & Chairman of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel
Samara Joy