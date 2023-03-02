Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, and more.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot is now playing at the Shubert Theatre! See photos of stars Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell visiting the show!

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Sam Smith, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Samara Joy and Adriana Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Producer Neil Meron

Some Like It Hot
Sam Smith and Christian Borle

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy and the cast of "Some Like It Hot"

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy and the cast of "Some Like It Hot"

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks and Sam Smith

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks and Sam Smith

Some Like It Hot
Mark Lotito and Sam Smith

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Producer Neil Meron and Sam Smith

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Cowan and Sam Smith

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Sam Smith

Some Like It Hot
Sam Smith and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Sam Smith and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Sam Smith and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Sam Smith, Christian Cowan and the cast of "Some Like it Hot"

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Samara Joy

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Sam Smith, Christian Cowan, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Adrianna Hicks and Samara Joy

Some Like It Hot
Producer Neil Meron and Samara Joy

Some Like It Hot
Shubert Organization Creative Projects Director Dessie Moynihan, Samara Joy and Producer/CEO & Chairman of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel

Some Like It Hot
Samara Joy




Related Stories
VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs Lets Be Bad on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'Let's Be Bad' on THE VIEW
J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on The View this morning to perform 'Let's Be Bad.' Written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, audiences may recognize 'Let's Be Bad' as it previously appeared in the popular television series SMASH, written for the fictional musical 'Bombshell.' Watch the video now!
Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT
Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance following a performance of Some Like It Hot on Friday, February 10. Carey serves on the producing team of the new musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
VIDEO: Mariah Carey Surprises Audience at SOME LIKE IT HOT Curtain Call Photo
VIDEO: Mariah Carey Surprises Audience at SOME LIKE IT HOT Curtain Call
Watch as music superstar and Some Like it Hot co-producer Mariah Carey makes a surprise appearance at curtain call!
Interview: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter Brought Big B Photo
Interview: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter Brought Big Band Back To Broadway!
This season, the new musical Some Like It Hot is bringing the old-fashioned showstopper back to life on Broadway. Read our interview with the rollicking new musical's esteemed orchestrators, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Charlie Rosen and esteemed jazz musician, bandleader, and educator Bryan Fuller.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag

Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag

SLH Women's Sugar Vneck

SLH Women's Sugar Vneck

Some Like it Hot Logo Magnet

Some Like it Hot Logo Magnet

Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle

Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle




From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Kristin Davis Visits KIMBERLY AKIMBO on BroadwayPhotos: Kristin Davis Visits KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway
March 2, 2023

See Sex and the City star Kristin Davis visiting Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway!
Photos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit SOME LIKE IT HOTPhotos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT
March 2, 2023

See photos of stars Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on BroadwayPhotos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
March 2, 2023

See photos of Glenn Close visiting Bad Cinderella on Broadway!
Photos: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy & A DOLL'S HOUSE Cast Celebrate The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th AnniversaryPhotos: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy & A DOLL'S HOUSE Cast Celebrate The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th Anniversary
March 2, 2023

See photos of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and the cast of A Doll's House celebrating The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th anniversary!
Photos: P!NK Proves She Goes Good With Green as She Visits WICKED on Broadway!Photos: P!NK Proves She Goes Good With Green as She Visits WICKED on Broadway!
March 2, 2023

See photos of P!NK visiting Wicked on Broadway!
share