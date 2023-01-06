Photos: SIX Takes Over the Drama Book Shop With a New Display
The display will be up until February 3.
The Tony Award-winning hit musical, SIX, just launched a month-long takeover at The Drama Book Shop. The store is teeming with SIX images including photos of the SIX's Tony Award-winning costumes and costume pieces displayed in the front window and inside display cases, and the in-store café features SIX-themed drinks.
Check out photos of the display below!
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.
Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.
Six display at the Drama Book Shop
