Photos: SIX, BEETLEJUICE, A STRANGE LOOP and MOULIN ROUGE! Perform At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Check out photos of the casts of Six, Beetlejuice, A Strange Loop, and Moulin Rouge! as they take the stage!
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the fourth performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.
New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.
Today's show featured appearances by Lite FM 106.7 Host Rich Kaminski and co-host, Broadway performer and media personality, Ben Cameron. Below, check out photos of the casts of Six, Beetlejuice, A Strange Loop, and Moulin Rouge! as they take the stage!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
106.7 Lite FM's Rich Kaminski was todays host
Rich Kaminski
Co Host Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Taiwan Tourism
Taiwan Tourism
Taiwan Tourism
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron and Rich Kaminski
From The Cast of Six Keri Rene Fuller, Mallory Maedke, Nicole Young-Mi Lambert, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway and Courtney Mack
Mallory Maedke
Nicole Young-Mi Lambert
Keri Rene Fuller
Ayla Ciccone-Burton
Holli' Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Nicole Young-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke and Keri Rene Fuller
Holli' Conway
Mallory Maedke, Nicole Young-Mi Lambert, Keri Rene Fuller, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway and Courtney Mack
Holli' Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Keri Rene Fuller and Nicole Young-Mi Lambert
Holli' Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Keri Rene Fuller and Nicole Young-Mi Lambert
Elizabeth Teeter
Elizabeth Teeter
Kerry Butley
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
David Josefsberg
David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler
David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter
Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Antwayn Hopper, Kyle Freeman, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates
Mars Rucker
Antwayn Hopper
James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Antwayn Hopper, Kyle Freeman, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates
Mars Rucker
Antwayn Hopper and Edwin Bates
Mars Rucker and John-Andrew Morrison
Kyle Freeman and James Jackson, Jr.
Kyle Freeman and James Jackson, Jr.
John-Andrew Morrison
Alex Brightman watching A Strange Loop sing
John-Andrew Morrison and Kyle Freeman
Kyle Freeman
Kyle Freeman
James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Antwayn Hopper, Kyle Freeman, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates
James Jackson, Jr,
Kyle Freeman
Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, Kyle Freeman, James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates
Ben Cameron introduces Moulin Rogue
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jessica Lee Goldyn
Jessica Lee Goldyn
Jeigh Madjus
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus
Jessica Lee Goldyn
Jeigh Madjus
Tasia Jungbauer
Tasia Jungbauer
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus
Oyoyo Joi
Derek Klena
Derek Klena
Derek Klena
Oyoyo Joi
Oyoyo Joi and Derek Klena
Oyoyo Joi and Derek Klena
Derek Klena
Derek Klena and Oyoyo Joi
Derek Klena and Oyoyo Joi
Oyoyo Joi
Oyoyo Joi
Oyoyo Joi
Tasia Jungbauer, Leigh Madjus, Oyoyo Joi, Derek Klena, Jessica Lee Goldyn and Jacqueline B. Arnold
Tasia Jungbauer, Leigh Madjus, Oyoyo Joi, Derek Klena, Jessica Lee Goldyn and Jacqueline B. Arnold