BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photos: SIX, BEETLEJUICE, A STRANGE LOOP and MOULIN ROUGE! Perform At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Check out photos of the casts of Six, Beetlejuice, A Strange Loop, and Moulin Rouge! as they take the stage!

Aug. 25, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the fourth performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's show featured appearances by Lite FM 106.7 Host Rich Kaminski and co-host, Broadway performer and media personality, Ben Cameron. Below, check out photos of the casts of Six, Beetlejuice, A Strange Loop, and Moulin Rouge! as they take the stage!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

106.7 Lite FM's Rich Kaminski was todays host

Rich Kaminski

Co Host Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron

Taiwan Tourism

Taiwan Tourism

Taiwan Tourism

Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron and Rich Kaminski

From The Cast of Six Keri Rene Fuller, Mallory Maedke, Nicole Young-Mi Lambert, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Courtney Mack

Courtney Mack

Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway and Courtney Mack

Mallory Maedke

Nicole Young-Mi Lambert

Keri Rene Fuller

Ayla Ciccone-Burton

Holli' Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Nicole Young-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke and Keri Rene Fuller

Holli' Conway

Mallory Maedke, Nicole Young-Mi Lambert, Keri Rene Fuller, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway and Courtney Mack

Holli' Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Keri Rene Fuller and Nicole Young-Mi Lambert

Holli' Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Keri Rene Fuller and Nicole Young-Mi Lambert

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter

Kerry Butley

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

David Josefsberg

David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler

David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Kerry Butler

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter

Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Antwayn Hopper, Kyle Freeman, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates

Mars Rucker

Antwayn Hopper

James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Antwayn Hopper, Kyle Freeman, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates

Mars Rucker

Antwayn Hopper and Edwin Bates

Mars Rucker and John-Andrew Morrison

Kyle Freeman and James Jackson, Jr.

Kyle Freeman and James Jackson, Jr.

John-Andrew Morrison

Alex Brightman watching A Strange Loop sing

John-Andrew Morrison and Kyle Freeman

Kyle Freeman

Kyle Freeman

James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Antwayn Hopper, Kyle Freeman, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates

James Jackson, Jr,

Kyle Freeman

Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, Kyle Freeman, James Jackson, Jr., Mars Rucker, Jason Veasey and Edwin Bates

Ben Cameron introduces Moulin Rogue

Jacqueline B. Arnold

Jessica Lee Goldyn

Jessica Lee Goldyn

Jeigh Madjus

Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus

Jessica Lee Goldyn

Jeigh Madjus

Tasia Jungbauer

Tasia Jungbauer

Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus

Oyoyo Joi

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Oyoyo Joi

Oyoyo Joi and Derek Klena

Oyoyo Joi and Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Derek Klena and Oyoyo Joi

Derek Klena and Oyoyo Joi

Oyoyo Joi

Oyoyo Joi

Oyoyo Joi

Tasia Jungbauer, Leigh Madjus, Oyoyo Joi, Derek Klena, Jessica Lee Goldyn and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Tasia Jungbauer, Leigh Madjus, Oyoyo Joi, Derek Klena, Jessica Lee Goldyn and Jacqueline B. Arnold



