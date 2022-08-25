Photos: SIX, BEETLEJUICE, A STRANGE LOOP and MOULIN ROUGE! Perform At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the fourth performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's show featured appearances by Lite FM 106.7 Host Rich Kaminski and co-host, Broadway performer and media personality, Ben Cameron. Below, check out photos of the casts of Six, Beetlejuice, A Strange Loop, and Moulin Rouge! as they take the stage!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy