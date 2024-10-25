Photos: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Visit & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The company of & Juliet just welcomed some special visitors. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earlier this week to check out the show and posed with the cast afterwards. Check out photos below!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.