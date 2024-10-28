News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ROMEO + JULIET Company Celebrates Opening Night

Romeo + Juliet is now running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Romeo + Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $105
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last week, Broadway's best came out to celebrate opening night of ROMEO + JULIET, which is now running at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, the new revival features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

LATEST NEWS

MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to & JULIET
Who Has Played Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD?
Video Exclusive: Micaela Diamond, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessica Chastain, & More Reveal High School Roles
Video: Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha Celebrate 21 Years of WICKED on GMA

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

ROMEO + JULIET stars Kit Connor as ‘Romeo,’ Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.  

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 


Opening Night Coverage




Next on Stage Season 5



Videos