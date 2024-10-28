Photos: ROMEO + JULIET Company Celebrates Opening Night

Romeo + Juliet is now running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
Just last week, Broadway's best came out to celebrate opening night of ROMEO + JULIET, which is now running at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, the new revival features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!
ROMEO + JULIET stars Kit Connor as ‘Romeo,’ Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.
Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins and Daniel Velez
Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins and Daniel Velez
Jack Antonoff and Taheen Modak
Jack Antonoff, Sam Gold and Sonya Tayeh
Jack Antonoff, Sam Gold and Sonya Tayeh
Gían Pérez
Gían Pérez
The Cast and Creative Team of "Romeo + Juliet"
The Cast and Creative Team of "Romeo + Juliet"
The Cast and Creative Team of "Romeo + Juliet"
Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor and Sam Gold
Greg Nobile, Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor, Sam Gold and Sonya Tayeh
Greg Nobile, Anna Mack Pardee and Tony Marion
Sam Gold. Anna Mack Pardee and Greg Nobile
Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor
Signage at The Circle in The Square Theatre
Signage at The Circle in The Square Theatre
Signage at The Circle in The Square Theatre
Videos