Review Roundup: ROMEO + JULIET Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor Opens On Broadway

Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Romeo + Juliet opens tonight on Broadway in a modern new production from Tony Award-winner Sam Gold! Did critics fall in love with this new staging of the world's most famous love story? Read the reviews below!

ROMEO + JULIET stars Kit Connor as ‘Romeo,’ Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

Trish Deitch, Variety: It’s early in the run, and it’s possible that Gold spent less time with his actors on the second act of the play. But it’s also possible that it takes real genius to pull off the death scene in “Romeo and Juliet.” The audience has to believe that these are not just two children caught up in the early days of first love, but that they’re fated by the Gods and the universe to have met and to have died. What we have here instead is a fun night out and a hangover.