Photos: Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park Returns with MERRY WIVES
The production celebrated its opening night on Friday, August 6 at the Delacorte Theatre.
Shakespeare in the Park is back! On Friday night, MERRY WIVES celebrated its opening at the Delacorte Theater, where it will run through Saturday, September 18. The play is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.
The all-Black cast of MERRY WIVES includes Abena (Anne Page), Shola Adewusi (Mama Quickly), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Mister Nduka Ford), Pascale Armand (Madam Ekua Page), Mayaa Boateng (Fenton/Simple), Phillip James Brannon (Pastor Evans), Brandon E. Burton (Ensemble), Joshua Echebiri (Slender/Pistol), Branden Lindsay (Ensemble), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ensemble), Jarvis D. Matthews (Ensemble), Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff), Jennifer Mogbock (Ensemble), Julian Rozzell Jr. (Shallow), Kyle Scatliffe (Mister Kwame Page), David Ryan Smith (Doctor Caius), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Madam Nkechi Ford).
Set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES is a New York story about tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City-Central Park's magical Delacorte Theater. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard's most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality.
MERRY WIVES will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Dede Ayite; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; co-sound design by Kai Harada and Palmer Hefferan; hair, wigs, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; original music by Michael Thurber; original drum compositions by Farai Malianga; fight direction by Rocío Mendez; choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie; and sound system design by Jessica Paz. Narda E. Alcorn will serve as Production Stage Manager.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can go inside the festivities below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Samara Toussaint and Lorraine Toussaint
Kristine Nielsen and Brent Langdon
Joshua Echebiri
Jason Hackett and Public Theater Associate Artistic Director/Director of Public Theater Productions Mandy Hackett
Rita Pietropinto Kitt and Tom Kitt
Christian Konopka and Suzan-Lori Parks
Brandon E. Burton, David Ryan Smith and Jacob Ming-Trent
Brandon E. Burton
Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht
Jocelyn Bioh, Saheem Ali and cast
Director Saheem Ali and the cast
The cast
Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jacob Ming-Trent, Pascale Armand and Kyle Scatliffe
Jacob Ming-Trent and cast
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson and cast
Susan Kelechi Watson, Pascale Armand and cast
Abena and cast
Gbenga Akinnagbe and Kyle Scatliffe
Phillip James Brannon and David Ryan Smith and cast
The cast
Farai Malianga and cast
The cast
Danai Gurira and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Saheem Ali
Daryl Beck and Saheem Ali
Kylie Brown, Oskar Eustis and Laurie Eustis
Mimi Bilinski and Beowulf Boritt
Anise Dorsey and Eisa Davis
Joshua Echebiri
Branden Lindsay
Branden Lindsay
Phillip James Brannon
David David Ryan Smith
Jennifer Mogbock
Jennifer Mogbock
Abena, Jarvis D. Matthews, Shola Adewusi, Mayaa Boateng,Branden Lindsay and Gbenga Akinnagbe
Jarvis D. Matthews
Jarvis D. Matthews
Mayaa Boateng, Shola Adewusi and Abena
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Shola Adewusi
Shola Adewusi
Kyle Scatliffe, Jacob Ming-Trent, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Julian Rozzell Jr.
Abena
Abena
Julian Rozzell Jr.
Julian Rozzell Jr.
Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Oskar Eustis