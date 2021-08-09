Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photos: Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park Returns with MERRY WIVES

The production celebrated its opening night on Friday, August 6 at the Delacorte Theatre.

Aug. 9, 2021  

Shakespeare in the Park is back! On Friday night, MERRY WIVES celebrated its opening at the Delacorte Theater, where it will run through Saturday, September 18. The play is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.

The all-Black cast of MERRY WIVES includes Abena (Anne Page), Shola Adewusi (Mama Quickly), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Mister Nduka Ford), Pascale Armand (Madam Ekua Page), Mayaa Boateng (Fenton/Simple), Phillip James Brannon (Pastor Evans), Brandon E. Burton (Ensemble), Joshua Echebiri (Slender/Pistol), Branden Lindsay (Ensemble), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ensemble), Jarvis D. Matthews (Ensemble), Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff), Jennifer Mogbock (Ensemble), Julian Rozzell Jr. (Shallow), Kyle Scatliffe (Mister Kwame Page), David Ryan Smith (Doctor Caius), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Madam Nkechi Ford).

Set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES is a New York story about tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City-Central Park's magical Delacorte Theater. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard's most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality.

MERRY WIVES will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Dede Ayite; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; co-sound design by Kai Harada and Palmer Hefferan; hair, wigs, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; original music by Michael Thurber; original drum compositions by Farai Malianga; fight direction by Rocío Mendez; choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie; and sound system design by Jessica Paz. Narda E. Alcorn will serve as Production Stage Manager.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can go inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Nyla Watson and Ciara Renee

Ciara Renee

Jessica Hecht

Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers

Scott Stangland

Josh Groban

Josh Groban

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein

Samara Toussaint and Lorraine Toussaint

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jelani Alladin

Nathan Lee Graham

Jelani Alladin

Dede Ayite

Rickey Tripp

Nathan Lee Graham

Javier Muñoz

Kent Gash and Jelani Alladin

Kristine Nielsen and Brent Langdon

Joshua Echebiri

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Jason Hackett and Public Theater Associate Artistic Director/Director of Public Theater Productions Mandy Hackett

Rita Pietropinto Kitt and Tom Kitt

Suzan-Lori Parks

Christian Konopka and Suzan-Lori Parks

Nicole Lewis

Nicole Lewis

Ato Blankson-Wood

Brandon E. Burton, David Ryan Smith and Jacob Ming-Trent

Brandon E. Burton

Darrell Grand Moultrie

Eisa Davis

Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht

Jocelyn Bioh, Saheem Ali

Jocelyn Bioh, Saheem Ali and cast

Jocelyn Bioh

Director Saheem Ali and the cast

The cast

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jacob Ming-Trent, Pascale Armand and Kyle Scatliffe

Jacob Ming-Trent and cast

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson and cast

Pascale Armand

Susan Kelechi Watson, Pascale Armand and cast

Abena and cast

Gbenga Akinnagbe and Kyle Scatliffe

Phillip James Brannon and David Ryan Smith and cast

The cast

Farai Malianga and cast

The cast

Danai Gurira and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Saheem Ali

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Daryl Beck and Saheem Ali

Kylie Brown, Oskar Eustis and Laurie Eustis

Eisa Davis

Mimi Bilinski and Beowulf Boritt

Anise Dorsey and Eisa Davis

Joshua Echebiri

Branden Lindsay

Branden Lindsay

Phillip James Brannon

Kyle Scatliffe

Kyle Scatliffe

Jacob Ming-Trent

Jacob Ming-Trent

Photos: Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park Returns with MERRY WIVES David David Ryan Smith

Jennifer Mogbock

Jennifer Mogbock

Oskar Eustis and Saheem Ali

Pascale Armand

Pascale Armand

Abena, Jarvis D. Matthews, Shola Adewusi, Mayaa Boateng,Branden Lindsay and Gbenga Akinnagbe

Jarvis D. Matthews

Jarvis D. Matthews

Mayaa Boateng, Shola Adewusi and Abena

Mayaa Boateng

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson

Shola Adewusi

Shola Adewusi

Kyle Scatliffe, Jacob Ming-Trent, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Julian Rozzell Jr.

Abena

Abena

Julian Rozzell Jr.

Julian Rozzell Jr.

Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Oskar Eustis

Ebony Marshall-Oliver

Ebony Marshall-Oliver

Angela Grovey

Angela Grovey

Farai Malianga

Farai Malianga

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Dede Ayite


