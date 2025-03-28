Photos: Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, & More Attend GLAAD 36th GLAAD Media Awards

The full ceremony will stream on Hulu beginning Saturday, April 12.
Last night, several Broadway and television stars stepped out to attend the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Michael Urie. During the evening, Cynthia Erivo received the iconic Stephen F. Kolzak Award, introduced by Brandon Kyle Goodman. Watch her acceptance speech here. The full ceremony will stream on Hulu beginning Saturday, April 12.
The event featured also appearances by Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Marissa Bode, Wayne Brady, Gloria Allred, Jonathan Bennett, Bobby Berk, Sophia Bush, William Stanford Davis, Doechii, Paul W. Downs, Glennon Doyle, Dylan Efron, Hannah Einbinder, Joshua Jackson, Cooper Koch, Lil Nas X, Nava Mau, Maren Morris, Dylan Mulvaney, Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Rothwell, Jay Shetty, Nico Santos, JoJo Siwa, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Megan Stalter, Lisa Ann Walter, Lena Waithe, Abby Wambach, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and more. Take a look at photos from the event below and check out the full list of winners here.
The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.
Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD
Marissa Bode and Jay Shetty
Michael Urie (R) poses with (L-R) Samantha Apfel, Rafael Marmor, Jessica Elbaum, Harper Steele, Josh Greenbaum
Cynthia Erivo and Doechii
Michael Urie, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter
Michael Urie and Hannah Einbinder
Megan Stalter, Joshua Jackson, Johnny Sibilly, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Paul W. Downs
Joe Locke, Jac Schaeffer, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone
Tanner Adell
Racquel Chevremont and Anthony Allen Ramos
Dylan Efron (3rd R) poses with (L-R) Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Plane Jane, Mirage, Sapphira Cristál, Morphine Love Dion , Xunami Muse, and Plasma
Morphine Love Dion, Plasma, Sapphira Cristál, Xunami Muse, Plane Jane, Mirage, and Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige
Jake Wesley Rogers
Cynthia Erivo and Jools Lebron
Cynthia Erivo and Brandon Kyle Goodman
Tracy E. Gilchrist and Michael Urie
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Megan Stalter, and Paul W. Downs
Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis
Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Jac Schaeffer
Tanner Adell
Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Sapphira Cristál, Plasma, Plane Jane, and Xunami Muse
Jake Wesley Rogers, Tracy E. Gilchrist and Michael Urie
