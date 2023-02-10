Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME Brings Out Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox And More On Opening Night!

Pictures From Home is now open at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the opening night celebration as Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Christine Baranski, Victor Garber, and more!

See photos of the star-studded cast taking their opening night bows here!

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Pictures From Home
Christine Baranski and Meryl Streep

Pictures From Home
Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin

Pictures From Home
Matthew Broderick and Martin Short

Pictures From Home
Christine Baranski and Victor Garber

Pictures From Home
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Pictures From Home
Set Designer Michael Yeargan

Pictures From Home
Zoe Mintz and Adam Duritz

Pictures From Home
Costume Designer Jennifer Moeller, Set Designer Michael Yeargan and Lighting Designer Jennifer Tipton

Pictures From Home
Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein

Pictures From Home
Playwright Sharr White and Evelyn Carr White

Pictures From Home
Playwright Sharr White and Evelyn Carr White

Pictures From Home
Will Sultan, Kelly Sultan and Max Sultan

Pictures From Home
Kenny Sultan, Brian Cox and Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures From Home
Zoë Wanamaker and Brian Cox

Pictures From Home
Zoë Wanamaker and Brian Cox

Pictures From Home
Zoë Wanamaker and Brian Cox

Pictures From Home
Kenny Sultan and Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures From Home
Rich Killian

Pictures From Home
Zoë Wanamaker and Lori Wilner

Pictures From Home
Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures From Home
Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures From Home
Will Sultan, Kelly Sultan and Max Sultan


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: The Stars of PICTURES FROM HOME Take Their Opening Night Bows! Photo
Photos: The Stars of PICTURES FROM HOME Take Their Opening Night Bows!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call! 
Review Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opens On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein Photo
Review Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opens On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker
Pictures from Home opens tonight at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker. Read the reviews!
Recap the Works of Sharr White on Stage and Screen Photo
Recap the Works of Sharr White on Stage and Screen
This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Pictures From Home marks Sharr White's third Broadway play, but his writing credits don't stop there. Recap his previous work here!
Photos: Get a First Look at PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway
Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: See PICTURES FROM HOME Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker Take Their Opening Night Bows!Photos: See PICTURES FROM HOME Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker Take Their Opening Night Bows!
February 10, 2023

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call! 
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIETPhotos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIET
February 3, 2023

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by & Juliet. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of him with the cast following the show.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Irish Rep's ENDGAMEPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Irish Rep's ENDGAME
February 3, 2023

Endgame officially opened last night, February 2, at Irish Repertory Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!
Photos: Bebe Neuwirth Visits Jinkx Monsoon Backstage at CHICAGO For Teacher's Night on BroadwayPhotos: Bebe Neuwirth Visits Jinkx Monsoon Backstage at CHICAGO For Teacher's Night on Broadway
February 3, 2023

Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Chicago to visit Jinkx Monsoon, who currently stars in the production, for Teachers' Night on Broadway. Teacher's Night on Broadway celebrated 500 New York City public school educators by treating them to a showing of the musical Chicago. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter Appear in Conversation at the Signature TheatrePhotos: Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter Appear in Conversation at the Signature Theatre
February 3, 2023

Last night, at the Signature Theatre, Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter appeared in conversation and filmed a segment for a later digital release. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the pair backstage following the event.
share