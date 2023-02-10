Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME Brings Out Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox And More On Opening Night!
Pictures From Home is now open at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker.
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the opening night celebration as Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Christine Baranski, Victor Garber, and more!
See photos of the star-studded cast taking their opening night bows here!
Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.
Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Christine Baranski and Meryl Streep
Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin
Matthew Broderick and Martin Short
Christine Baranski and Victor Garber
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
Set Designer Michael Yeargan
Zoe Mintz and Adam Duritz
Costume Designer Jennifer Moeller, Set Designer Michael Yeargan and Lighting Designer Jennifer Tipton
Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein
Playwright Sharr White and Evelyn Carr White
Playwright Sharr White and Evelyn Carr White
Will Sultan, Kelly Sultan and Max Sultan
Kenny Sultan, Brian Cox and Zoë Wanamaker
Kenny Sultan and Zoë Wanamaker
Rich Killian
Will Sultan, Kelly Sultan and Max Sultan
|
|