Photos: See PICTURES FROM HOME Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker Take Their Opening Night Bows!

The production is staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call!

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Nathan Lane and Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher and Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures From Home
Playwright Sharr White, Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein, Playwright Sharr White and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher, Zoë Wanamaker, Playwright Sharr White, Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher, Zoë Wanamaker, Playwright Sharr White, Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher, Zoë Wanamaker, Playwright Sharr White, Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Nathan Lane

Pictures From Home
Signage at Studio 54 Theater


