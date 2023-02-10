Photos: See PICTURES FROM HOME Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker Take Their Opening Night Bows!

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call!

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas