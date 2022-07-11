Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet with the Cast of INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Jul. 11, 2022  

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, has officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet last night for the big event and you can check out photos below!

The cast of Into the Woods includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Go Inside Broadway Barks with Bernadette Peters & More!
July 10, 2022

Over the past 23 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks, which returned to Shubert Alley for the 24th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event, the first in-person event since 2018. Check out photos from inside Broadway Barks 2022!
Photos: Robert De Niro Visits Billy Crystal at MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
July 8, 2022

Robert De Niro recently stopped by Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway to pay a visit to Billy Crystal. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the two stars backstage here!
Photos: Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph and More Visit POTUS on Broadway
July 8, 2022

Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph, and more special guests visited POTUS on Broadway last night, July 7. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the guests with the POTUS cast. Check out the photos here!
Photos: The Cast of INTO THE WOODS Takes Bows at First Preview on Broadway
June 30, 2022

Performances officially began on June 28 for the star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, at the St. James Theatre. The cast  took their first bows in front of a sold-out audience and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!
Photos: New Musical TITANIQUE Sets Sail on Opening Night!
June 24, 2022

TITANIQUE, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, celebrated its opening night at The Asylum Theatre. Go inside the celebration below with photos of the cast.