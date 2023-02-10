Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet for PICTURES FROM HOME Opening Night

Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street).

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Pictures From Home
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Pictures From Home
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Pictures From Home
Rebecca Hall

Pictures From Home
Rebecca Hall

Pictures From Home
Morgan Spector

Pictures From Home
Christian Slater

Pictures From Home
Christian Slater

Pictures From Home
Bernadette Peters, F. Murray Abraham and Bernadette Peters

Pictures From Home
Bernadette Peters

Pictures From Home
Bernadette Peters

Pictures From Home
Bernadette Peters and Tom Sorce

Pictures From Home
Christine Baranski

Pictures From Home
Christine Baranski

Pictures From Home
Meryl Streep

Pictures From Home
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett

Pictures From Home
Jay O. Sanders, Meryl Streep and Maryann Plunkett

Pictures From Home
Kelli O'Hara

Pictures From Home
Kelli O'Hara

Pictures From Home
Donna Murphy

Pictures From Home
Donna Murphy

Pictures From Home
Shereen Pimentel

Pictures From Home
Shereen Pimentel

Pictures From Home
Ruthie Ann Miles

Pictures From Home
Ruthie Ann Miles

Pictures From Home
Debra Monk

Pictures From Home
Debra Monk

Pictures From Home
F. Murray Abraham

Pictures From Home
Estelle Parsons

Pictures From Home
Susan Stroman

Pictures From Home
Edie Falco

Pictures From Home
Cherry Jones

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher

Pictures From Home
Director Bartlett Sher and Associate Producer Cambra Overend

Pictures From Home
Playwright Sharr White

Pictures From Home
Playwright Sharr White

Pictures From Home
Evelyn Carr White, Conrad White, Playwright Sharr White and Sidonius White

Pictures From Home
Evelyn Carr White, Conrad White, Playwright Sharr White and Sidonius White

Pictures From Home
Associate Director Mack Brown

Pictures From Home
Associate Director Mack Brown

Pictures From Home
Kenny Leon

Pictures From Home
Patricia Clarkson

Pictures From Home
Patricia Clarkson

Pictures From Home
Patricia Clarkson and Ricky Trabucco

Pictures From Home
Edie Falco and Stephen Wallem

Pictures From Home
Steve Martin and Martin Short

Pictures From Home
Steve Martin

Pictures From Home
Martin Short

Pictures From Home
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Pictures From Home
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Pictures From Home
Jordan Donica

Pictures From Home
Jordan Donica

Pictures From Home
Andrew Burnap

Pictures From Home
Andrew Burnap

Pictures From Home
Brian Cox

Pictures From Home
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Pictures From Home
Adam Duritz

Pictures From Home
Kelli O'Hara and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Pictures From Home
Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal

Pictures From Home
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee

Pictures From Home
Scott Wittman and Matthew Broderick

Pictures From Home
Matthew Broderick

Pictures From Home
LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Pictures From Home
Julie Halston

Pictures From Home
Julie Halston

Pictures From Home
Wesley Taylor

Pictures From Home
Wesley Taylor

Pictures From Home
Michael Feinstein

Pictures From Home
Michael Feinstein

Pictures From Home
Richard Kind

Pictures From Home
Tony Danza and Jamie deRoy

Pictures From Home
Melissa Gooding and Jerry Zaks

Pictures From Home
Irene Gandy

Pictures From Home
Mike Birbiglia

Pictures From Home
Mike Birbiglia

Pictures From Home
Sas Goldberg

Pictures From Home
Tom Kirdahy and Donna Murphy

Pictures From Home
Tom Kirdahy and Donna Murphy

Pictures From Home
Adam Grupper, Lori Wilner and David Mason

Pictures From Home
Lori Wilner

Pictures From Home
David Mason

Pictures From Home
Adam Grupper

Pictures From Home
Production Stage Manager Jill Cordle

Pictures From Home
Production Stage Manager Jill Cordle

Pictures From Home
Shakespearea??s Globe Chief Executive & Trustee Neil Constable

Pictures From Home
Shakespearea??s Globe Chief Executive & Trustee Neil Constable

Pictures From Home
Aaron Jackson and Joshua Sharp

Pictures From Home
Aaron Jackson and Joshua Sharp

Pictures From Home
Rebecca Gold and Stellene Volandes

Pictures From Home
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Pictures From Home
Eric Anthony Lopez

Pictures From Home
Eric Anthony Lopez

Pictures From Home
Zachary James

Pictures From Home
Zachary James

Pictures From Home
Sas Goldberg and John Hoffman

Pictures From Home
Christine Nicholas and guest


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway! Photo
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Check out video highlights of this new play from Shar White!
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME Brings Out Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox And More Photo
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME Brings Out Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox And More On Opening Night!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the opening night celebration as Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Christine Baranski, Victor Garber, and more!
Photos: The Stars of PICTURES FROM HOME Take Their Opening Night Bows! Photo
Photos: The Stars of PICTURES FROM HOME Take Their Opening Night Bows!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call! 
Review Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opens On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein Photo
Review Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opens On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker
Pictures from Home opens tonight at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker. Read the reviews!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: See PICTURES FROM HOME Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker Take Their Opening Night Bows!Photos: See PICTURES FROM HOME Stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker Take Their Opening Night Bows!
February 10, 2023

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call! 
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIETPhotos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIET
February 3, 2023

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by & Juliet. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of him with the cast following the show.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Irish Rep's ENDGAMEPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Irish Rep's ENDGAME
February 3, 2023

Endgame officially opened last night, February 2, at Irish Repertory Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!
Photos: Bebe Neuwirth Visits Jinkx Monsoon Backstage at CHICAGO For Teacher's Night on BroadwayPhotos: Bebe Neuwirth Visits Jinkx Monsoon Backstage at CHICAGO For Teacher's Night on Broadway
February 3, 2023

Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Chicago to visit Jinkx Monsoon, who currently stars in the production, for Teachers' Night on Broadway. Teacher's Night on Broadway celebrated 500 New York City public school educators by treating them to a showing of the musical Chicago. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter Appear in Conversation at the Signature TheatrePhotos: Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter Appear in Conversation at the Signature Theatre
February 3, 2023

Last night, at the Signature Theatre, Tony Kushner and Samuel D. Hunter appeared in conversation and filmed a segment for a later digital release. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the pair backstage following the event.
share