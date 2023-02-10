Photos: On the Red Carpet for PICTURES FROM HOME Opening Night
Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street).
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.
Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
Bernadette Peters, F. Murray Abraham and Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Tom Sorce
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett
Jay O. Sanders, Meryl Streep and Maryann Plunkett
Director Bartlett Sher
Director Bartlett Sher
Director Bartlett Sher and Associate Producer Cambra Overend
Playwright Sharr White
Playwright Sharr White
Evelyn Carr White, Conrad White, Playwright Sharr White and Sidonius White
Evelyn Carr White, Conrad White, Playwright Sharr White and Sidonius White
Associate Director Mack Brown
Associate Director Mack Brown
Patricia Clarkson and Ricky Trabucco
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
Kelli O'Hara and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee
Scott Wittman and Matthew Broderick
Melissa Gooding and Jerry Zaks
Adam Grupper, Lori Wilner and David Mason
Production Stage Manager Jill Cordle
Production Stage Manager Jill Cordle
Shakespearea??s Globe Chief Executive & Trustee Neil Constable
Shakespearea??s Globe Chief Executive & Trustee Neil Constable
Aaron Jackson and Joshua Sharp
Aaron Jackson and Joshua Sharp
Rebecca Gold and Stellene Volandes
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Eric Anthony Lopez
Eric Anthony Lopez
Christine Nicholas and guest
|
|