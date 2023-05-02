Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2023 New York Pops Gala

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, held its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow, honoring the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The event included appearances from Jim Caruso (Broadway's Liza's at the Palace!, seven-time Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award winner); Megan Hilty (Broadway's Wicked and 9 to 5, NBC's Smash); Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Modern Family, Younger) and Lillias White (Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in The Life).

Other guests included Erich Bergen, Charo, Deborah Cox, Norm Lewis, Melissa Manchester, Billy Stritch, Max von Essen, and Dionne Warwick. The evening also included appearances by cast members from the off-Broadway cast of Manilow's musical Harmony, including Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

Michael Urie served as co-host of the evening alongside Steven Reineke.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy