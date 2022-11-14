Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAY
Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!
The Museum of Broadway officially opened yesterday, November 13, ahead of its official public opening tomorrow. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet event below! Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!
About The Museum of Broadway
The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and 2-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. Elie Landau serves as the Museum's general manager. Currently under construction, the Museum is slated to open November 15, 2022 at 145 West 45th Street.
The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!
Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.
The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alia Jones-Harvey
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos
Frank DiLella and Shoshana Bean
Museum of Broadway Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West
Elliot Anderson and Jessica Rush
Ryan Ratelle and Sam Ratelle
Co-Founders of The Museum of Broadway Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti
Michael James Scott and L Morgan Lee
Shoshana Bean and Frank DiLella
Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Linedy Genao
David Rockwell and Shoshana Bean
Samantha Massell and Madeline Myers
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper
Julie Boardman and Senator Brad Hoylman
Senator Brad Hoylman
Senator Brad Hoylman
Bennett Robert Godley and Jane Krakowski
David Rockwell, Julie Boardman, General Manager of The Museum of Broadway Elie Landau and Marketing Director of The Museum of Broadway Michele Groner
Anthony Rapp and Jane Krakowski
Michael Judson Berry
Frances Ruffelle and Jane Krakowski
Jeanna de Waal and Molly Ranson
Molly Ranson
Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt
Molly Ranson and Frances Ruffelle
Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha, Julie Boardman and Etai Benson
Etai Benson, Alexandra Socha and Bobby Conte
Natasha Bedingfield and Ricardo Rojas
Jim Mannino and Natasha Bedingfield
Roxane Gay
Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay
Javier Muñoz and Nikka Graff Lanzarone
Constantine Maroulis and Malena James Reed-Maroulis
Malena James Reed-Maroulis
Natasha Bedingfield, Ricardo Rojas, and Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis and Natasha Bedingfield
Jesse Herndon, Georgina Pazcoguin, Ryan Ratelle and Sam Ratelle