Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAY

Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!

Nov. 14, 2022  

The Museum of Broadway officially opened yesterday, November 13, ahead of its official public opening tomorrow. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet event below! Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!

About The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and 2-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. Elie Landau serves as the Museum's general manager. Currently under construction, the Museum is slated to open November 15, 2022 at 145 West 45th Street.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.

The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Kumiko Yoshii

Salar Nader

Salar Nader

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Ken Billington

Alia Jones-Harvey

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos

Frank DiLella and Shoshana Bean

Frank DiLella and Shoshana Bean

Georgia Stitt

Georgia Stitt

Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown

Museum of Broadway Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West

Susan Birkenhead

Julie Halston

Julie Halston

Wendy Federman

Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott

Elliot Anderson and Jessica Rush

Ryan Ratelle and Sam Ratelle

Meghan Picerno

Meghan Picerno

Co-Founders of The Museum of Broadway Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Co-Founders of The Museum of Broadway Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Lia Vollack and Derek McLane

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee

Michael James Scott and L Morgan Lee

Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone and Jerry Dixon

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean and Frank DiLella

Shoshana Bean and Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella

Lynn Nottage

Tanairi Sade Vazquez

Tanairi Sade Vazquez

Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Charl Brown

Frank DiLella and Charl Brown

David Rockwell and Shoshana Bean

Samantha Massell

Samantha Massell

Samantha Massell and Madeline Myers

Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Julie Boardman and Senator Brad Hoylman

Senator Brad Hoylman

Senator Brad Hoylman

David Rockwell

David Rockwell

Jane Krakowski

Analise Scarpaci

Analise Scarpaci

Bennett Robert Godley and Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Ken Ithiphol and Anthony Rapp

David Rockwell, Julie Boardman, General Manager of The Museum of Broadway Elie Landau and Marketing Director of The Museum of Broadway Michele Groner

Anthony Rapp and Jane Krakowski

Frances Ruffelle

Frances Ruffelle

Michael Judson Berry

Douglas Lyons

Douglas Lyons

Frances Ruffelle and Jane Krakowski

Frances Ruffelle and Jane Krakowski

Jeanna de Waal and Molly Ranson

Jeanna de Waal and Molly Ranson

Jeanna de Waal

Jeanna de Waal

Molly Ranson

Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt

Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt

Molly Ranson and Frances Ruffelle

Etai Benson

Etai Benson

Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha

Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Socha

Bobby Conte

Bobby Conte

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Alexandra Socha, Julie Boardman and Etai Benson

Etai Benson, Alexandra Socha and Bobby Conte

Georgina Pazcoguin

Georgina Pazcoguin

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz and Trey Ellett

Wilson Cruz and Trey Ellett

Natasha Bedingfield and Ricardo Rojas

Natasha Bedingfield

Natasha Bedingfield

Natasha Bedingfield

Jim Mannino and Natasha Bedingfield

Roxane Gay

Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay

Javier Muñoz

Javier Muñoz

Javier Muñoz and Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Javier Muñoz and Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis and Malena James Reed-Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis and Malena James Reed-Maroulis

Malena James Reed-Maroulis

Malena James Reed-Maroulis

Natasha Bedingfield, Ricardo Rojas, and Constantine Maroulis

Amir Arison

Amir Arison

Constantine Maroulis and Natasha Bedingfield

Jesse Herndon, Georgina Pazcoguin, Ryan Ratelle and Sam Ratelle

Richard Kind

Richard Kind



