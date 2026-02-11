Museum of Broadway to Host Special RENT Event With Tim Weil

Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway will host a 30th anniversary panel of RENT alums and a special reading of Making RENT: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway, written by RENT’s original musical director, Tim Weil on Wednesday, February 18 at 5:00PM.

The panel will be moderated by GQ Global Entertainment Director Dana Mathews, and feature creatives and cast representing different eras of the show’s 30-year legacy - from the original run and beyond.

Confirmed to join Tim Weil during the panel are original RENT director and five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, original RENT Associate Director Martha Banta, RENT Broadway alum and Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Tony Award nominee and Broadway’s final Tom Collins, Michael McElroy, and Broadway’s original JoAnne, Fredi Walker-Browne.

The panel will be live-streamed via the Museum of Broadway Instagram (@MuseumOfBroadway) and viewers will be able to submit questions live.