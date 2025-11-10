The Museum of Broadway to Launch THE ROCKETTES 100TH ANNIVERSARY: A CENTURY OF SISTERHOOD

Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway will present a new special exhibit that will celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Rockettes. The exhibit, entitled The Rockettes 100th Anniversary: A Century of Sisterhood, will open to the public on November 13, 2025, and run through January 5, 2026, at The Museum of Broadway in NYC’s Times Square.

This holiday season, celebrate the iconic style, choreography, and evolution of the Rockettes. The exhibit will take guests along a visual timeline of the Rockettes’ journey from Missouri to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall and invite visitors of all ages to step into the whimsical world of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes for an immersive photo op alongside the famed Toy Soldiers.

Showcasing the special connection between Broadway and the Rockettes, visitors will also experience a first-hand look at costumes designed by legendary award-winning Broadway costume designers including “Dancing in Diamonds” by Bob Mackie, “Sleigh Ride” by Gregg Barnes, “Fantasie Diabolique” by Marco Montedoro, “Candy Cane Bizzazz” by Pete Menefee, and “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” by Vincente Minnelli.

Marking the ninth rotating special exhibit at The Museum of Broadway, The Rockettes 100th Anniversary: A Century of Sisterhood joins a roster including: Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins, Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway, Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic, ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: Ayer, Hoy y Mañana, Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld.

In celebration of The Museum of Broadway’s Third Anniversary (November 15, 2025), guests can take advantage of a special offer -$33 all-in tickets (inclusive of taxes/fees)- for the *entire month of November. Entrance to the new special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to The Museum of Broadway and for museum members.

*Please visit for more details and blackout dates.