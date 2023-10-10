Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens tonight, Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration on Sunday, October 8.

Oct. 10, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens tonight, Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration on Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and and you can check out photos of the VIP guests arriving on the red carpet below!

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max RackenbergBrady WagnerSherz AletahaMaya BoydLeana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Merrily We Roll Along
Tituss Burgess

Merrily We Roll Along
Tituss Burgess

Merrily We Roll Along
Victoria Clark

Merrily We Roll Along
Victoria Clark

Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Urie

Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Urie

Merrily We Roll Along
Jim Walton and Lonny Price

Merrily We Roll Along
Jim Walton and Lonny Price

Merrily We Roll Along
Raul Castillo

Merrily We Roll Along
Raul Castillo

Merrily We Roll Along
Raul Castillo and Alexis Forte

Merrily We Roll Along
Barrett Foa

Merrily We Roll Along
Barrett Foa

Merrily We Roll Along
Justin Foa and Barrett Foa

Merrily We Roll Along
Justin Foa and Barrett Foa

Merrily We Roll Along
Zachary Quinto

Merrily We Roll Along
Zachary Quinto

Merrily We Roll Along
Cynthia Erivo

Merrily We Roll Along
Cynthia Erivo

Merrily We Roll Along
Lena Waithe

Merrily We Roll Along
Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo

Merrily We Roll Along
Cynthia Erivo

Merrily We Roll Along
Gideon Glick

Merrily We Roll Along
Gideon Glick

Merrily We Roll Along
Schele Williams

Merrily We Roll Along
Schele Williams

Merrily We Roll Along
Anna Uzele and Glenn Vasaturo

Merrily We Roll Along
Micaela Diamond

Merrily We Roll Along
Micaela Diamond

Merrily We Roll Along
Kristina Wong

Merrily We Roll Along
Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Jason Gohari, Stephen Wovna and Tim Grady

Merrily We Roll Along
Adrian Der Gregorian and Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Toby Sams

Merrily We Roll Along
Maria Friedman and Victoria Clark

Merrily We Roll Along
Noah Galvin and Adrian Galvin

Merrily We Roll Along
Benj Pasek and Kathy Hirsh-Pasek

Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Tunick

Merrily We Roll Along
Derek Oosterman and Nikki M. James

Merrily We Roll Along
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
David Hull and Jenna Bunnell Hull

Merrily We Roll Along
Oskar Eustis and Alex Timbers

Merrily We Roll Along
Micaela Diamond and Greg Nobile

Merrily We Roll Along
Caroline Quentin and Anne Reid

Merrily We Roll Along
Joy Kane and Carol Kane

Merrily We Roll Along
Stephen Loguidice and Robert Greenblatt

Merrily We Roll Along
Adam Guettel and Guest

Merrily We Roll Along
Joe Machota and Michael Russell

Merrily We Roll Along
J. Alex Brinson

Merrily We Roll Along
J. Alex Brinson

Merrily We Roll Along
J. Alex Brinson and Guest

Merrily We Roll Along
Marissa McGowan and Michael Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Haven Burton and Elizabeth Watson

Merrily We Roll Along
Ambassador Theatre Group Executive Vice President, Content & Creative Kristin Caskey, Producer Sonia Friedman and Chief Executive Officer, North America at Ambassador Theatre Group Stephen Lewin

Merrily We Roll Along
Cynthia Erivo and Jason Robert Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Cynthia Erivo and Jason Robert Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Sas Goldberg

Merrily We Roll Along
Sas Goldberg

Merrily We Roll Along
Ethan Carlson and Ryan Scott Oliver

Merrily We Roll Along
Stephanie Kurtzuba

Merrily We Roll Along
Stephanie Kurtzuba

Merrily We Roll Along
David Binder and Rob Bannon

Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Urie and Nikki M. James

Merrily We Roll Along
Victoria Clark and Thomas Reidy

Merrily We Roll Along
Jamie deRoy

Merrily We Roll Along
Russell Granet

Merrily We Roll Along
Chris Olsen

Merrily We Roll Along
Chris Olsen

Merrily We Roll Along
Matthew Hoffman

Merrily We Roll Along
Amanda Lipitz and Guest

Merrily We Roll Along
Pat Schoenfeld and Guest

Merrily We Roll Along
Rick Pappas and Wife

Merrily We Roll Along
Ryan Watkinson and Guest

Merrily We Roll Along
Julia Chan

Merrily We Roll Along
Julia Chan

Merrily We Roll Along
Oliver Henry Roth and Julia Chan

Merrily We Roll Along
David Pitu and Guest

Merrily We Roll Along
Cody Renard Richard

Merrily We Roll Along
Cody Renard Richard

Merrily We Roll Along
Patricia McGregor and Ryan McGregor

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff



