A Strange Loop
Photos: On the Opening Night Purple Carpet for A STRANGE LOOP

A Strange Loop is playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

May. 4, 2022  

A Strange Loop has arrived on Broadway at last! The Broadway production of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opened just last week at the Lyceum Theater, directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company on the purple carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

Gregory Treco, Paul Oakley Stovall and Olivia Puckett

Gregory Treco, Paul Oakley Stovall and Olivia Puckett

Graham Norton

Graham Norton

Sarah Kate Ellis

Sarah Kate Ellis

Molly Hager

Molly Hager

Christopher Burney

Shakina Nayfack

Shakina Nayfack

Tonya Pinkins

Tonya Pinkins

Meena Harris

Meena Harris

Lois Whitman and Barbara Whitman

Jimmy Wilson

Jimmy Wilson

Luis Miranda

Luis Miranda

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

C.Graham Berwind III, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer and Christopher Gleason

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Michael Stuhlbarg

Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg

Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg

Ronan Farrow and Juliet Liu

Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow

Alok Vaid-Menon

Alok Vaid-Menon

Eric Kuhn

Eric Kuhn

Roberta Colindrez

Roberta Colindrez

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Tye Blue and Marcus Cumby

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

Brian Moreland

Brian Moreland and Kandi Burruss

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Sarah Saltzberg and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Sarah Saltzberg and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Moisés Kaufman

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Kevin Sobieski and Benj Pasek

Kevin Sobieski and Benj Pasek

Britton Smith

Britton Smith

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard

LaChanze/">LaChanze

LaChanze/">LaChanze

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy and LaChanze/">LaChanze

Barbara Whitman and Will Carlyon

Richard Kind

Lillias White

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain

André De Shields, Lillias White and Richard Kind

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah

John Cameron Mitchell

Amber Tamblyn


