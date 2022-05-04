Photos: On the Opening Night Purple Carpet for A STRANGE LOOP

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop has arrived on Broadway at last! The Broadway production of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opened just last week at the Lyceum Theater, directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company on the purple carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas